Serena & Alexis Ohanian Just Revealed The Sex Of Baby No. 2

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s family is growing. On May 1, the couple — who share five-year-old daughter Olympia — revealed they were expecting a second baby at the 2023 Met Gala. The revelation was a sweet surprise to the world and Olympia, who hadn’t known her mom was pregnant at the time. While discreet with their baby-baring news, Serena and Alexis went *all out* for the sex reveal.

On July 31, Serena shared the festive moment on her official YouTube channel. For this reveal, the couple soared to new heights— literally, they revealed their baby’s sex with a drone. The video begins with the tennis star not-so-subtly hinting she wants another daughter by wearing a pink skirt. “I’m a little nervous because I don’t have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy,” she said.

The couple then showed a few shots of their carnival-themed party, which featured a dunk tank, bubbles, food trucks, and several inflatable water slides. As for the reveal, Alexis had his trolling hat on. Instead of ordering a blue or pink cake, Alexis bought a yellow cake to prank Serena and Olympia. This joke was a teaser to his actual surprise, which was the aforementioned drone display.

After Serena playfully pretended to smear her husband’s face with cake, the drone light show revealed the big news: They’re having another girl. S’cute!

Shortly after posting the video, Serena posted some behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram. “The big REVEAL is now live on YouTube! Did you guess right?” She wrote alongside a photo of her family posed in front of Olympia’s Splash Village sign.

Many fans seemed to be on the nose with their predictions in the comments section, while others were confident the couple were having a boy. Naturally, celebrities like track star (and new mom) Allyson Felix and LaLa Anthony joined the conversation and sent the couple well wishes.