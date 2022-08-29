Here's Everything To Know About A Potential Selling The OC Season 2

The Oppenheim Group is already pretty big, but it’s only growing and fans want even more. The luxury real estate brokerage has expanded from Los Angeles to Orange County, and launched a new series: Selling The OC. The Selling Sunset spinoff series premiered on Netflix on Aug. 24, and already fans are craving more drama from The O Group’s OC outpost.

Selling The OC may be a spinoff of Selling Sunset, but the show has its own cast of real estate agents who have enough drama to fill their own series... and then some. “I hope that people watch it for what it is and don’t make comparisons to other shows, including Selling Sunset,” Jason Oppenheim told TODAY at a press junket for Season 1 of Selling The OC. “These people are their own agents. They have their own lives and they’re doing their own thing. I think it should be judged on its own merits. I think it’ll do quite well.”

Whether it was to watch the new drama unfold among OC agents or to get a peek at the over-the-top beachfront properties, fans have definitely tuned in for the first season of the reality series. Here’s everything to know about a possible Season 2 of Selling The OC.

Selling The OC Season 2 Predicted Release Date

Since Selling The OC hasn’t officially been renewed yet, there’s no release date yet for Season 2. Season 1 of the series began filming in November 2021 and then premiered in summer August 2022, so if Season 2 follows the same production timetable, audiences can probably expect to see Season 2 at some point in Summer 2023.

Selling The OC Season 2 Cast

With all the drama among the cast (let’s be real, mostly the many Alexandra’s) from Season 1, it seems likely that most of the Season 1 cast will continue for Season 2 in order to follow up on all those juicy Season 1 storylines. The Season 1 cast is made up of Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, Tyler Stanaland, and, of course, Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

Selling The OC Season 2 Trailer

Since Season 2 hasn’t officially been announced yet, there’s no trailer yet. Check this space for any updates in the future. In the meantime, you can take another look at all the highlights from Selling The OC Season 1:

Season 1 of Selling The OC is streaming on Netflix now.