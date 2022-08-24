Let's Investigate Selling The O.C.'s Season 1 Filming Timeline

Jason Oppenheim has been really busy lately. In addition to running his Los Angeles real estate brokerage and starring in its accompanying TV series Selling Sunset, he also recently opened an Orange County office. And of course, along with the OC office comes a spinoff reality series on Netflix: Selling The OC. It doesn’t seem like there are enough hours in the day for everything the Oppenheim Group is doing, but somehow they fit it all in. But when, exactly, did Selling The OC Season 1 film?

Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 of Selling The OC follow. Jason and his twin brother, Brett, are the only ones splitting their time between the two offices and the two shows, so Selling the OC introduces audiences to a whole new cast of real estate agents. The new series was first announced in November 2021, and at the time, Variety revealed that production had just begun. So, it seems as if filming began in late fall 2021. As for how long it lasted? Fans can look to one of the OC office’s biggest listings for a hint about that.

At the very end of Selling The OC Season 1, realtors Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose announced that they’d sold their $20 million listing on Dolphin Terrace in Corona Del Mar. A quick Zillow search reveals the house was sold in May 2022, which means the Selling The OC Season 1 finale was likely filmed around the same time.

Because California doesn’t really have seasons (besides warm and... even warmer) it’s really hard to tell what time of year it is throughout Season 1 of Selling The OC. Even though the weather looks consistently sunny, it seems like the first season was filmed over the course of six months, from November 2021 through May 2022. Selling The OC Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet, but the team could very well be filming more episodes now, for all fans know.

Season 1 of Selling The OC is streaming on Netflix now.