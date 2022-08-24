Here's Your Complete Guide To The Selling The OC Cast

The Oppenheim Group was already pretty big, but recently, it’s only gotten bigger. The star-studded real estate brokerage recently expanded from its Los Angeles office — and the Selling Sunset Netflix series — to an Orange County office. Of course, that means another TV series: Selling The OC. And with the new spinoff series comes a whole new cast — and a lot of new drama — to get to know.

On Selling Sunset, the gorgeous multi-million dollar homes often take a backseat the drama among the cast. There’s only been one season of Selling The OC so far, but it looks like that might be even more the case in this new series. Even though the Oppenheim Group’s Orange County office is brand new, the agents who work there wasted no time cooking up their own batch of drama. And while the cast of Selling Sunset is comprised entirely of women (except for Jason and Brett Oppenheim, of course), the Selling The OC cast is comprised of both women and men, which adds another variable to the mix.

Read on to meet all the OC agents who make up the cast of Selling The OC.

Alexandra Hall Denise Crew/Netflix The first of three Alexandras in the OC office, Hall is “living in heaven, selling the OC,” according to her Instagram bio. Before joining the Oppenheim Group, Hall was an agent at Sotheby’s and Christie’s and worked in interior design. She’s also a mother of two, and posts some heartwarming videos with her kids on Instagram.

Alexandra Rose Denise Crew/Netflix Alexandra Rose, or simply Rose, as she’s known around the O Group, isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers around the office. She’s originally from Orange County, although she moved to Dallas when she was 10 and returned to Southern California as an adult. She’s 27 years old, and posts lots of glamour shots on her Instagram.

Alexandra Jarvis Denise Crew/Netflix Born in Alabama, Jarvis, the third and final Alexandra of the bunch, partners with Rose on listings and uses her expertise as a lawyer to help with sales. Jarvis doesn’t reveal much about herself on her Instagram, and even admits to being “not much of an open book” in one of her posts.

Kayla Cardona Denise Crew/Netflix Cardona is a newbie to the luxury real estate market, but she still joined the Oppenheim Group with a lot of success already under her belt: She was an award-winning, top 1% agent on Zillow. The 33-year-old mom is super-dedicated to her family and devotes several highlight reels on her Instagram to them.

Tyler Stanaland Denise Crew/Netflix Even before Selling The OC, Stanaland had a little taste of fame thanks to his famous wife, actor Brittany Snow. Snow doesn’t show up much on his Instagram, but he told Entertainment Tonight about how they balance life together. “She's supportive,” he said. “I have what makes the most sense in my career, and she has what makes the most sense in her career, and kind of whatever is best, we do, and we support, and I think that's what makes our relationship successful.”

Brandi Marshall Denise Crew/Netflix Marshall started in public relations before venturing into luxury real estate. She also proudly supports ALS and autism research fundraising efforts and loves to post pics with her daughter and husband on Instagram.

Gio Helou Denise Crew/Netflix Helou comes from a family of realtors, including his mom Lisa, who makes a few appearances on the series. After graduating from Pepperdine University and working in film production, 34-year-old Helou worked at several different real estate brokerages. His Instagram showcases his love for motorcycles and cars.

Lauren Brito Shortt Denise Crew/Netflix Shortt is originally from Los Angeles and used to run a family business in the LA suburbs. Now she lives and works in the OC, and her Instagram handle reflects her new last name after just getting married.

Polly Brindle Denise Crew/Netflix A former model who hails from Northern England, Brindle comes to The O Group with a wealth of experience. Just as you’d expect for a former model, the 36-year-old’s Instagram is filled with glamour shots.

Sean Palmieri Denise Crew/Netflix Originally from South Florida, Palmieri began his real estate career in Miami before heading to Southern California. His Instagram features lots of posts about the houses he’s selling (with a degree in advertising, he knows how to get his work out there), along with plenty of gym selfies.

Austin Victoria Denise Crew/Netflix In addition to working as a real estate agent, Austin currently works as a model and is signed with the prestigious agency Wilhelmina. In addition to his model shots, his Instagram is filled with adorable pics with his family enjoying life in the OC.

Season 1 of Selling The OC is streaming on Netflix now.