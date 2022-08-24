Here's Your Complete Guide To The Selling The OC Cast
Of course their Instagrams are fire.
The Oppenheim Group was already pretty big, but recently, it’s only gotten bigger. The star-studded real estate brokerage recently expanded from its Los Angeles office — and the Selling Sunset Netflix series — to an Orange County office. Of course, that means another TV series: Selling The OC. And with the new spinoff series comes a whole new cast — and a lot of new drama — to get to know.
On Selling Sunset, the gorgeous multi-million dollar homes often take a backseat the drama among the cast. There’s only been one season of Selling The OC so far, but it looks like that might be even more the case in this new series. Even though the Oppenheim Group’s Orange County office is brand new, the agents who work there wasted no time cooking up their own batch of drama. And while the cast of Selling Sunset is comprised entirely of women (except for Jason and Brett Oppenheim, of course), the Selling The OC cast is comprised of both women and men, which adds another variable to the mix.
Read on to meet all the OC agents who make up the cast of Selling The OC.
Season 1 of Selling The OC is streaming on Netflix now.