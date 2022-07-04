Here's Everything To Know About Selling Sunset Season 7 So Far

Selling Sunset has quickly become one of Netflix’s most popular reality TV shows. The mix of luxury real estate, outrageous fashion, and bonkers drama keeps fans wanting more. And fans are in luck, because Netflix has renewed Selling Sunset through Season 7. Although it’s a long way’s off still, here’s everything to know about the upcoming seventh season of this raucous reality show.

The basic premise of the show is to straddle the line of real estate business and interpersonal drama — leaning a little more into the latter, of course. Fans have become invested in the characters (I mean, real estate agents), which makes the announcement that Season 7 is coming, even before Season 6 is released, makes sense.

There is still a lot that needs to happen before fans feast their eyes on Season 7 — filming for Season 6 of Selling Sunset doesn’t even begin until the end of summer 2022. That means it’s unclear what the plot will be about by the time Season 7 rolls around. But that doesn’t mean fans can’t start looking forward to all the drama!

See below for all the info that’s out there so far about Selling Sunset Season 7:

Selling Sunset Season 7 Cast

Mitchell Haaseth/Netflix © 2022

Barring any big changes during the filming and release of Season 6 (hey, anything could happen), the cast of Selling Sunset will most likely remain the same including Christine, Chrishell, the Oppenheim twins, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Portratz, Heather Rae El Moussa, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, and Vanessa Villela.

In Season 5, Chrishell’s bestie Amanza Smith took a bit of a back seat, focusing more on her “Shero” business plan, staging, and stressful custody negotiations with her children’s father. Only time will tell if she’ll have more screen time in Season 7.

The beloved Maya Vander has confirmed she won’t be as active in Season 6 because of her commute between Miami and California, so she likely won’t be in Season 7, either.

Selling Sunset Season 7 Release Date

Season 6 of Selling Sunset starts filming at the end of summer 2022, with Netflix Life estimating it could release as soon as November. Netflix is known to release two seasons of its reality shows in a one-year span, which means fans could see Season 7 already in early 2023.

Selling Sunset Season 7 Trailer

There is no trailer yet for Selling Sunset Season 7; in the meantime, fans will just have to relive all the drama of past seasons and check back here for updates.