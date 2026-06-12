As the New York Knicks are going on the offensive in the NBA playoffs, Selena Gomez is playing defense. After her bestie Taylor Swift attended Game 4 of the finals on June 10, Gomez left a short but notable comment under a court-side pic, which some Swifties interpreted as possible shade. However, Gomez has clarified that her remarks was not meant as an “insult.”

The whole situation started in the comments section of an MTV Instagram post, which showed Swift celebrating the Knicks’ victory against the San Antonio Spurs alongside Mariska Hargitay, Alana Haim, and Este Haim. Under the pics, Gomez simply wrote, “lol.” Gomez also shared a pointed joke to her Instagram Stories after the game, writing that it’s “so funny how some [people] are all the sudden [basketball] fans.”

Gomez happens to be a longtime Spurs fan — but her posts her interpreted by some onlookers as poking fun at Swift and other celebs at the game, rather than an expression of her disappointment in her favorite team losing a big game.

Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Early on June 12, Gomez posted that she “was sent so many texts” about her rogue Instagram comment, clarifying that she didn’t intend for it to cause such an uproar.

“I would never insult my friends nor was it an insult,” Gomez wrote. “The comment was a reaction to the first slide on the page. Second, I bet my friends on the game. The friends in the text chain I posted. I lost but was poking fun at my opponents, my friends.”

She concluded by addressing an irksome misunderstanding about her friendship with Swift. “Believe it or not, I do have other friends in my life. But quickly forget that most assume otherwise,” Gomez wrote. “Also... it’s a basketball game.”

Gomez and Swift have had a much-publicized friendship for nearly two decades, which is still going strong. Last September, Swift gave a speech at Gomez’s wedding reception, and earlier this year, Gomez revealed that Swift wrote her song “dorothea” about her. So, it would appear Gomez was just having a heated Spurs fangirl moment, rather than sending any ill will to her close friend.