Selena Gomez's Daily Screen Time Is Probably Lower Than Yours

Like many people, Selena Gomez has admitted to having an unhealthy relationship with social media in the past. The singer even stepped away from Instagram nearly four years ago to prioritize her mental health. Having de-emphasized social media in her day-to-day life, it’s no surprise Gomez’s daily screen time is pretty low. How low? Well, it’s certainly lower than the average phone user.

In a Nov. 2 interview with Bustle about her new Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me, Bustle and Elite Daily’s editor-in-chief Charlotte Owen pointed out how little Gomez appeared on her phone throughout the film, and asked her how often she uses the device. This prompted the star to reveal her screen time.

“You know, just cause you said it, I want to know my screen time, for the past day,” Gomez said, pulling out her phone. “Yep. Today’s just two hours.” OK, that’s pretty admirable.

There is a reason why it’s so low. Gomez said she prefers to use her phone only to contact close friends and family. She has her team post to Instagram on her behalf, though she will dedicate a little time to TikTok.

Her words certainly ring true, and she’s been quite active on the platform this year like hopping on TikTok’s infectious “About Damn Time” dance trend in May.

When speaking about her TikTok usage, Gomez said she tried to limit her time on the app. “It’s definitely not daily, and I think that is a healthy thing for me,” she said of how often she’s on TikTok. “I know it’s hard for a lot of people to do, but luckily it’s worked out for me, and I am glad. [Otherwise] it stresses me out.”

That confession is certainly understandable, considering the singer boasts a little over 44 million followers on the platform. When asked if she prefers TikTok over Instagram, Gomez told Bustle she has a softer spot for TikTok thanks to its algorithm.

“I find my algorithm is funny sounds and people being creative and recipes, and I bookmark so many recipes,” she said, noting that she steers clear from any content that might trigger her. “I don’t look at comments, or at least I try not to. I just find it to feel a bit safer.”

Though Gomez isn’t as active on social media, it’s sweet to see she’s found the corners of the internet that work for her.