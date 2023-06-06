Samantha Jones' Best Sex Advice From Every Season Of Sex And The City

Samantha Jones is nothing if not iconic. Throughout six seasons of Sex and The City, Samantha’s sexcapades kept the show entertaining and, well, horny. There’s a reason fans celebrated when Kim Cattrall confirmed Samantha would make an appearance in And Just Like That Season 2; she’s not only a main character, she’s also the character with the best sex quotes.

Although a lot of Samantha’s go-to sayings are a little out-there, there are some good pieces of advice in her boudoir of sexpertise. Lest we forget the time she was faced with “funky spunk” and went on a mission to find a solution, from encouraging the guy to try wheat gross shots to having him taste the spunk for himself. Unconventional? Yes. Effective? Also yes.

OK, so Samantha may not always have the most mature way of handling things — but she definitely makes any situation memorable. So, if you’re in need of some Samantha-approved sex tips, read on for some of her best.

Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“A guy can just as easily dump you if you f*ck him on the first date as he can if you wait until the tenth.”

(Season 1, Episode 6)

Sex timelines are always a hotly-debated subject. When’s too soon? When’s too late? The reality is that you should only ever have sex when (and if) you feel like it. And no, your choice won’t make a huge difference in the lifeline of your prospective relationship. As Samantha points out, no matter how long (or short) your waiting period is, there are no guarantees. Do whatever you want, whenever you want — as long as everyone’s consenting, you’re good to go.

“Tell a man ‘I hate you,’ you have the best sex of your life. Tell him ‘I love you’ you’ll probably never see him again.”

(Season 2, Episode 10)

This is not a foolproof principle of life (or love), but it is one of Samantha’s most memorable words of wisdom. And there’s definitely something to be said for hate sex!

“I f*cked a guy once because his family had a pool.”

(Season 2, Episode 15)

Again, as long as everyone’s consenting, you get to make up the rules. Some people have sex when they’re emotionally attached, some do it for a physical release, and some for pool access. No judgment either way.

“Who we are in bed is who we are in life. I’ve never met a guy who was bad in bed who was good in life.”

(Season 2, Episode 16)

Most people act differently in bed than they do in public, but there can be some similarities. Sensitive people will stay sensitive, selfish people will stay selfish, and generous people will stay generous. These characteristics might look a little different depending on where you’re standing (or sitting or bending over), but their bedroom behavior still speaks to who someone is — and who they are not.

“I’m a try-sexual. I’ll try anything once.”

(Season 3, Episode 4)

If there’s one thing Samantha taught fans, it’s that shame and sex don’t have to go together. Being adventurous in bed is fun and exciting, not something to be embarrassed about. Plus, what would Charlotte, Miranda, and Carrie have talked about at brunch if not for Samantha’s wildest hookups?

“Kegel exercises… I’m doing mine right now.”

(Season 3, Episode 8)

No matter how sexually active you are, strengthening your pelvic floor is always a good idea. Samantha swears by kegel exercises, and these bodyweight-only workouts are an easy addition to your ~self-care~ routine.

“I masturbated all afternoon... Well, two, two and a half hours.”

(Season 4, Episode 1)

Who can forget when all of Samantha’s friends thought she got a facial, only for Samantha to explain her glowing skin came from masturbating? Though Samantha loves partnered sex, she’s also devoted to her self-pleasure — an important lesson for everyone to take with them.

“Sex with an ex can be depressing. If it's good, you don't have it anymore. If it's bad, you just had sex with an ex.”

(Season 4, Episode 18)

Throughout the show, Samantha makes it clear that she prefers casual sex, but that doesn’t mean she’s unaware of how emotionally complicated hookups can be. When sleeping around — especially with an ex — you’ve got to protect yourself and your heart.

“I will not be judged by you or society. I will wear whatever I want and blow whomever I want as long as I can breathe and kneel.”

(Season 5, Episode 4)

Behold: the all-time best Samantha Jones quote. After Carrie catches Samantha giving head to her delivery man in the middle of a work day, she doesn’t hide her judgment. Samantha decides to call her out in the best possible way — reminding Carrie that her sex life is not up for debate or scrutiny.

“That will burn your clit off.”

(Season 5, Episode 6)

Samantha knows the power of a good vibrator and the danger of a bad one. Next time you’re shopping for a new toy, keep in mind that “intense” and “powerful” aren’t always what they’re cracked up to be.

“F*ck me badly once, shame on you. F*ck me badly twice, shame on me.”

(Season 6, Episode 2)

There’s nothing wrong with wanting — and pursuing — good sex. Time and time again, Samantha reminds fans how to prioritize themselves, in and out of the bedroom. One surefire way to do it? Trust your gut, and don’t sacrifice your pleasure for anyone’s benefit but your own.

There you have it: Samantha Jones’ best sex quotes. Here’s hoping there are a few more to add following her And Just Like That appearance.