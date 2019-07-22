If you're reading this article, you're probably already familiar with the benefits of kegel exercises. They primarily work to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles, which are responsible for keeping your organs in place. Not only can doing your kegel exercises help prevent urinary incontinence, but it can also promote better orgasms. Even better, by using one of the best kegel exercisers, you can work out your plevic floor muscles and simultaneously enjoy some added stimulation.

According to the University of Rochester's School of Medicine and Dentistry, doing kegel exercises with a full bladder can actually weaken your pelvic floor muscles, so you want to make sure you've emptied your bladder before doing them. You might also want to consider using lube to prevent irritation, just like you would with your average vibrator.

Kegel exercisers typically come in the form of vibrators, weights, or vibrator-like devices. Though you can certainly do your pelvic floor exercises on your own — check out Harvard Medical School's guide on how to do kegel exercises properly — using these exercisers certainly makes the experience a lot more pleasurable. Plus, it takes the guesswork out of whether you're doing them properly.

Below, find five of the best kegel exercisers you can buy on Amazon. Since each one works a bit differently, be sure to read the full instructions before getting to exercising.

1. Best Kegel Exerciser For Beginners Paloqueth Kegel Balls Exercise Weight $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Slow and steady is the name of the game with kegel weights, and these Paloqueth kegel balls are a great place to start. The kit comes with two kinds of ben wah weights, which are made of soft silicone: one with a single ball, and the other with two. Trying working out with the single ball for the first two weeks, then transition to the double balls. Reviewers say they're easy to insert (comparing the feeling to inserting a tampon) and comfortable enough to walk around in all day. Plus, the set comes with its own bottle of lube. "I can speak for the bladder control part. I have been using these a week and this week was able to jump rope, run, and sneeze without as much a a dribble," shares one reviewer. Another fan, who has four kids, says, "Wow. I’ve been using this product for a while now and I must say the results are amazing. I haven’t been this tight since college."

2. Another Great Choice For Beginners, But It's More Expensive Joy On Kegel Exerciser With App $70 | Amazon See On Amazon Confused about kegel exercisers? There's an app for that. This Joy On kegel exerciser come with a vibrating weight that helps guide you on which muscles to contract. It's a perfect option for beginners who have never tried kegel exercises before, because it helps you get acquainted with the muscles you need to be working. The app, which is available in English and Spanish, has guided exercises and a manual mode, so you can use it however you want. It also tracks your progress, so you can keep up with how your training is going. Though on the pricier side, it comes with a lot of added features (in addition to the app). The exerciser, which is waterproof and made of antibacterial silicone, has four massage modes, which can be controlled with your phone (as long as it's within 16 feet). Additionally, it's doctor-designed and doctor-approved, so you know you're in good hands.

3. Best Electric Kegel Exerciser K-Fit Kegel Toner $160 | Amazon See On Amazon The K-Fit Kegel Toner is for those who are very invested in their kegel strength. At $160, it's a pricy system – but it's FDA-approved to improve pelvic floor health, and if the reviews are to be believed, it works like a charm. Equipped with 10 pre-programmed workouts, it's a completely hands-off system, since the machine does all the work to lift and tone your pelvic floor muscles on its own. That means it requires no attention on your end (reviewers compare it to a "personal trainer for your vagina"). It comes with the toning unit, a battery, two probes, extra wires, and a cloth bag so you can take your exercises on the go. Reviewers claim to see results right away — with as little as one use — with full results after four weeks of daily use. One fan of the exerciser says, "This product is wonderful . When I think about how much it has helped me even in just 3 weeks of using it I want to cry. This is a game changer. I no longer have to go to the bathroom 50 times a day and sex is so so so much better."

4. Best Kegel Exerciser System With Multiple Weights Intimate Rose Kegel Exercise System $50 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 700 five-star reviews, you can't go wrong with the Intimate Rose kegel exercise system. It comes with six weights in escalating sizes, so you can swap them out as your strength progresses. Simply lube up the weight, slip it into your vagina, and then squeeze your muscles for fifteen minutes a day. The doctor-designed weights are made of premium silicone, and claim to feel similarly to inserting a tampon. Reviewers who are looking for a no-fuss, easy-to-use choice love these weights; some find their shape easier to manage than balls, while others prefer the lack of cords and guided apps. "I like this product for several reasons. I like the way it is packaged, the instructions are detailed, the way the weights are comfortable and it doesn't require a lot of time to be effective," says one customer.