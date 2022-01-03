Emily In Paris Fans Have The Best Theory About A SATC Crossover In Season 3

And just like that, Emily in Paris fans are dreaming up a fabulous new adventure for everyone’s favorite expat, which involves a familiar face. It’s no secret that the Darren Star-created series shares tons of DNA with Star’s seminal dramedy SATC — Emily in Paris has even included a bunch of references to its sister series throughout its first two seasons — and the Season 2 finale could be setting up a huge crossover that would absolutely thrill fans. Here’s why people are genuinely wondering if SATC’s own Samantha Jones will be in Emily in Paris Season 3.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the Emily in Paris Season 2 finale. At the end of its second season, Emily in Paris left Emily with a life-changing decision, but viewers also picked up on a detail that could open the door for a truly next-level cameo in Season 3. Despite Emily’s feelings for Gabriel, she ended the season still with Alfie, the British banker she grew close with after meeting him in her French language class. When Alfie informed Emily he had to return to London immediately, they agreed to try to make long-distance work. So, it’s clear Emily and Alfie will be trying out an LDR in Season 3, which could include Emily making some trips to London to visit her BF... which is where the fan theory comes into play.

Fans are hoping Emily will run into PR maven Samantha Jones during a trip to visit Alfie in London. After all, the new SATC reboot And Just Like That has revealed Samantha is now based in London, and her job is honestly not too different from Emily’s marketing career. Who better than Samantha to give Emily some much-needed pointers in climbing the corporate ladder while always being the life of the party?

Once fans realized the potential of a Samantha cameo in the next season of Emily in Paris, social media flooded with excitement over the idea.

As all SATC fans well know, Kim Cattrall has made it clear she isn’t interested in returning to the iconic HBO series, which is why she’s absent from And Just Like That, but maybe she’d be down to bring back Samantha for another show? Fans will just have to keep on hoping this theory proves true when Emily in Paris returns for a third season, which will likely premiere towards the end of 2022.