Sabrina Carpenter is working late, ‘cuz she’s a singer... no matter what the haters say. Now that the pop star has set off on her Short n’ Sweet Tour, everyone has been picking apart her live performances, and while most of the reviews have been stellar, one viral TikTok made a bold claim about lip-syncing. Well, Carpenter saw the pointed remark and had something to say.

In response to a fan asking if Carpenter sings live on her new tour, one concertgoer posted a TikTok of her performance of “Please Please Please” at Madison Square Garden. In the clip, Carpenter sings portions of the chorus, while also interacting with the audience over some of the lyrics. “Hate to say it but 30% lip singing [sic] 30% backing track 40% singing,” the poster wrote.

Carpenter happened to notice the critical video, and took to the comments section. “I sing live at every show 100%,” she wrote. “Would you like to speak to my audio engineers?”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carpenter’s tour will run throughout October and early November, ending in Los Angeles on Nov. 18. It’ll then pick up for a brief European leg throughout March 2025.

The concert consists of 21 songs from throughout Carpenter’s career, though of course her most recent album Short n’ Sweet makes up the majority of the lineup. Certain surprise elements of the show have already become viral staples that keep fans glued to social media during each new performance, such as Carpenter falling into a different suggestive position during “Juno” and the inclusion of a surprise cover song.

Carpenter is also keeping audiences on their toes with her cheeky remarks during the concerts. Most recently, the pop star joked about getting the mayor indicted in New York City shortly after rumors bubbled up that Carpenter’s “Feather” music video controversy may have led to the prosecution of mayor Eric Adams.

Basically, the Short n’ Sweet Tour seems to have it all — and yes, that definitely includes live singing.