Ruby Cruz’s first scene on Sex Lives of College Girls was an instance of life imitating art. Her character Ash first appears in Episode 6 of Season 3, sparking a quick connection with Taylor (Mia Rodgers) at a queer speed dating event. “Mia and I met while we were filming that scene,” Cruz tells Elite Daily. “It was like real speed dating!”

Though Taylor initially brushed Ash aside, they reconnected and progressed quickly in their relationship toward the end of the season, even deciding to live together. On paper, Ash inviting Taylor to move in with her so early on may be a bit worrying, but the series hasn’t mined any drama between the new girlfriends... yet.

“I do wish we got even more into it,” the 24-year-old Los Angeles native says. Especially given Taylor’s struggle with sobriety, Cruz can see some conflict in the future for the two: “It can be really hard to be a person trying to figure your own sh*t out while you have another person you're trying to care about, too. It's also confusing for Ash to be like, ‘But hey, I'm here. I'm caring about you. Why isn't that enough?’ That may cause some complications for them.”

While Max hasn’t confirmed the show’s renewal, she’s excited about the potential of a fourth season. “There's so much more of Ash to get to know. You only really get to see her role in Taylor's life,” Cruz says. “But then again, she’s a freshman in college. She starts dating someone, and her whole world is her new girlfriend. That's why you go to college, right?”

There’s another potential wrinkle in Ash’s love life that writers could explore in future seasons. Several fans picked up on serious chemistry between Taylor and Bela (Amrit Kaur) before Taylor started seeing Ash. Even Rodgers and Kaur could sense some sparks. “Wait, I love that. I'd ship them, too,” Cruz says, before pitching a throuple idea for next season: “Bela, Taylor, and Ash. Season 4.”

It's refreshing to see queer stories that aren't centered around the person's queerness being a big issue.

Most of all, Cruz loves playing queer characters who are unapologetically themselves, like Ash and Hazel in Bottoms.“It's refreshing to see queer stories that aren't centered around the person's queerness being a big issue in their life, or something they struggle with,” Cruz says.

That’s not to say she doesn’t find those other narratives meaningful. “Coming out is an important thing to see as well,” Cruz adds. “So why don't we just keep making a lot more queer stories in general? Ones that don't have to be sad or scary, but are just people figuring it out.”

Below, Cruz shares her manifestation for the new year, her unique first crush, and why Jennifer’s Body changed her as a person.

Elite Daily: What was your most listened-to song of 2024?

Ruby Cruz: It's a song called “Unkind” by Braino, my best friend in the world. I’ve listened to it 400 times.

ED: What's the last TV show you were obsessed with?

RC: I was really obsessed with Chimp Crazy, but I never finished it. It got too sad for me.

ED: What's the movie that you've re-watched the most times in your life?

RC: I watch Elf every year.

ED: You briefly attended DePaul University. Do you have a favorite memory from that time?

RC: College was fun. Just wasn't for me, you know? I think my favorite part was exploring Chicago — being in a new city and taking solitary walks around Lincoln Park. I also ate a ridiculous amount of hot dogs.

ED: Who was your first celebrity crush?

RC: I was just talking the other day about those “hear me out” animated crushes. I had a crush on Rio the bird [from 2011’s Rio]. I was 11 when that movie came out, and I’ve now found out it was way too late in life for me to be thinking that.

ED: We all had those weird movie and TV crushes, though. That’s why the “hear me out” thing is so relatable.

RC: Yeah. I watched Jennifer's Body when I was in fourth grade. Me and my friend put it on secretly, and I was feeling new feelings during that movie. Everyone in that cast was really important for me. Amanda Seyfried, fricking Megan Fox, Johnny Simmons, Adam Brody.

ED: What's your most-used emoji?

RC: The red heart. All love.

ED: Who's an actor that you dream of working with?

RC: Probably my best friend and roommate, Lucy Idella. We've just started writing things and trying to make our own stuff. I can't wait to see what she does in this world, and I want to be right there with her for it.

ED: Did you get to keep anything from the Sex Lives of College Girls set?

RC: I didn't. I should have. It was mostly Ash's costume that I wanted.

ED: Speaking of clothing, do you have a style icon?

RC: I'm genuinely inspired by the places I'm in and the friends I'm around. I feel like if I try to look like all these beautiful icons, I'm going to be really disappointed. So I have to just do me, or do nothing at all.

ED: Is there anything you're manifesting for 2025?

RC: I want to travel as much as I can. I want to see the world, and bring my family with me.

