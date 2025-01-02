The fight club is getting back together again — well, if Ruby Cruz has her way, that is. The 24-year-old actor had a breakout moment in 2023’s high school comedy Bottoms as the overlooked but open-hearted Hazel. Since then, fans of the movie have been holding out hope for a sequel... and that includes Cruz, too. In fact, she tells Elite Daily that she’s already brought up an idea for Bottoms 2 to director Emma Seligman.

“While we were filming Bottoms, I pitched a sequel to Emma,” Cruz says. “Who knows if she thought it was a joke? But I was dead serious. I have so many ideas for it.”

Cruz teases that her vision for a follow-up movie would involve a drastic setting change: “I mean, we did a lot of crimes. I'm sure some prison time is in order, right? That's what I'll say.”

Moving the fight club behind bars wouldn’t only make logical sense, but it would also fit into the first film’s story thematically, since PJ and Josie lied about learning their self-defense skills from a harrowing stint in prison.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

While there’s still no official word on a Bottoms sequel, it certainly sounds like there’s interest from Cruz, at least. Although the cast’s schedules have gotten noticeably busier recently, which could make a reunion difficult.

Cruz is currently recurring in Season 3 of Sex Lives of College Girls and her upcoming rom-com The Threesome with Zoey Deutch and Jonah Hauer-King will likely premiere this year. Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri have also both skyrocketed since Bottoms — Sennott as a Charli XCX-anointed it-girl with an upcoming HBO series, and Edebiri as an Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning phenom for her role in The Bear. And then there’s Nicholas Galitzine, who’s lined up so many buzzy roles in the past year, including Red, White & Royal Blue, The Idea of You, and the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie.

Hopefully, a Bottoms sequel can bring everyone back together someday. For now, at least fans can rest assured that the hope is still alive.