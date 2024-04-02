Nicholas Galitzine is slowly but surely becoming the internet’s favorite heartthrob. The 29-year-old actor — who is six feet tall and British, BTW — has become a household name after his buzzy roles in Bottoms, Red, White & Royal Blue, and The Idea Of You.

Galitzine is well-known for his ability to act out a convincing romance with just about anyone. The New York Times put it this way: “He has had chemistry with every actor and actress he has played opposite. Probably he could have chemistry with the sidewalk.”

It’s his charisma (and jawline, duh) that has fans taking notice. On X, formerly called Twitter, plenty of fans refer to him affectionately as “babygirl” — and it doesn’t seem like they’ll be stopping anytime soon.

Galitzine’s latest project, a fanfic-inspired rom-com called The Idea Of You, is premiering on Prime Video on May 2. Ahead of the release date, one fan tweeted, “one month until i see nicholas galitzine and anne hathaway violently make out for two hours on my screen.”

In the meantime, read below for the six other hottest roles Galitzine has taken on.

01 The Idea Of You Amazon MGM Studios Harry Styles in any form — even a fictionalized version of the singer based on a fanfic — will always be hot. In The Idea Of You, Galitzine channels the attractive boy band energy (complete with plenty of tattoos) as he pursues a relationship with an older woman, played by Anne Hathaway. Steam ensues, earning this role the title of Galitzine’s hottest.

02 Red, White & Royal Blue Prime Video Galitzine stars alongside Taylor Zakhar Perez in Red, White & Royal Blue. Based on a book of the same name, this film follows Galitzine and Zakhar Perez’s characters — the Prince of England and the son of the U.S. president, respectively — as they go from enemies to lovers. Tune in for sexual tension at its best, plus an opportunity to soak in his British accent.

03 Mary & George Starz Love a high-quality historical drama, featuring a *very* attractive Galitzine? Look no further. Mary & George has a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it features Galitzine as his character navigates aristocratic life and his desires (read: seducing the King of England). Julianne Moore stars in the miniseries, too.

04 Purple Hearts Netflix Purple Hearts was met with controversy when it came out. That being said, there’s no denying that Galitzine’s Marine character got some hearts racing. Plus, popular tropes like marriage of convenience and forced proximity make this a great watch for all the BookTok girlies.

05 Cinderella Christopher Raphael/Amazon Is it a coincidence that Galitzine has played a prince more than once? In Cinderella, he plays opposite Camila Cabello and gets a chance to show off his dancing chops. For the hopeless romantics (who don’t mind a musical), there’s nothing better.

06 High Strung Netflix A cheesy rom-com that culminates in some kind of competition is always a good watch (see: Another Cinderella Story, Step Up, and Raise Your Voice). Essentially, this type of film is a rite of passage for up-and-coming actors — particularly those interested in becoming heartthrobs. The movie also features Galitzine playing the violin while shirtless, so there’s that.