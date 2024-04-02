Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Nicholas Galitzine is slowly but surely becoming the internet’s favorite heartthrob. The 29-year-old actor — who is six feet tall and British, BTW — has become a household name after his buzzy roles in Bottoms, Red, White & Royal Blue, and The Idea Of You.
Galitzine is well-known for his ability to act out a convincing romance with just about anyone. The New York Times put it this way: “He has had chemistry with every actor and actress he has played opposite. Probably he could have chemistry with the sidewalk.”
It’s his charisma (and jawline, duh) that has fans taking notice. On X, formerly called Twitter, plenty of fans refer to him affectionately as “babygirl” — and it doesn’t seem like they’ll be stopping anytime soon.
Galitzine’s latest project, a fanfic-inspired rom-com called The Idea Of You, is premiering on Prime Video on May 2. Ahead of the release date, one fan tweeted, “one month until i see nicholas galitzine and anne hathaway violently make out for two hours on my screen.”
In the meantime, read below for the six other hottest roles Galitzine has taken on.