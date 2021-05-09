The First Look At Camila Cabello's Cinderella Is A Dream Come True

Once again, Cinderella is getting a whole new look. The classic fairytale heroine has been the focus of an iconic Disney movie, and was later portrayed by the likes of Brandy and Lily James in live-action adaptations. Now the story is getting another exciting, brand-new update: Here's everything to know about Camila Cabello's Cinderella, from its release date to its cast.

While Cabello has been a major star in the music world since her Fifth Harmony days, Cinderella is her first lead acting role. "It was one of those things that felt like God handcrafted it for me and was, like, 'Here you go,'" she told Variety of her casting in the Sony Pictures remake. "I just couldn't say no. It's honestly a dream for me. And also a little bit terrifying."

Although Cinderella was originally scheduled to hit theaters on February 5, 2021 following coronavirus pandemic-related filming delays, it was then delayed to July 16, 2021. Since movie theater attendance still hasn't reached pre-pandemic levels, Sony then decided to premiere the film exclusively on Amazon Prime later this year, with a new release date expected to be announced in the near future.

Even though Cinderella is forgoing the big-screen treatment, fans can look forward to a magical ride that is sure to be well worth the wait. Here's everything to know about the new fairytale:

Cinderella Trailer

The first trailer for this new adaptation of Cinderella arrived on June 30, 2021. As fans can see, the setting is definitely “in Fairytale Land” (Yes, that’s a real destination, I’m sure of it.) But the plot is not, with Ella working as a seamstress, trying to follow her dream of opening a dress shop.

For those worried the story might not follow the Disney line close enough, not to worry. No film casts Camila Cabello and isn’t a musical. Audiences can hear a clip of her “crying and singing” about wanting to go to the ball as part of the trailer.

Cinderella Cast

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images

Cabello will put her own spin on the iconic heroine, while Pose star Billy Porter will play Cinderella's non-binary godparent Fab G, and Menzel will portray her wicked stepmother. The film also stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan, and Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice. Meanwhile, James Corden, John Mulaney, and Romesh Ranganathan will play Cinderella's mice and eventual footmen.

Cinderella Plot

Cinderella will retell the classic fairytale of a young woman coming into her own with the help of brand-new, pop-inspired music from Cabello and Tony winner Idina Menzel. Cabello has described the movie as a "funny" and "new, more empowered version of the story."

Cinderella Release Date

Christopher Raphael/Amazon

Cinderella is set to debut on Amazon Prime on Sept. 3, 2021.