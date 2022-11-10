Rihanna Announced A Second Song For Wakanda Forever

Well, that didn’t take long, did it? Just two weeks after Rihanna made her long-awaited music comeback with the emotional ballad “Lift Me Up” on Oct. 28, the star is already getting ready to release another new single. According to the official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack listing on Apple Music, her track “Born Again” will be released along with the rest of the album on Nov. 11 to celebrate the film’s release in theaters.

A preview of “Born Again” can also be heard on Apple Music. “Wherever you are, I’ll be there/ We carry on/ Born again,” Rihanna sings on the track. “I give my all to this place/ I give my whole soul and whatever it takes/ Never run away.”

Similar to “Lift Me Up,” Rihanna’s new single is a powerful ballad that sets the tone for the film’s theme of loss and new beginnings. The Black Panther sequel arrives two years after Chadwick Boseman passed away due to cancer, and the film addresses his loss by showing the people of Wakanda mourning their beloved King T’Challa while also welcoming a new Black Panther.

Because of this, the lyrics for “Born Again” can be interpreted to be from the point of view of T’Challa’s family or the citizens of Wakanda, who may be feeling lost without their King. The lyrics could also describe Wakanda’s new leader, who may be feeling the pressure of having to live up to the Black Panther title.

“And I’d relive this just to see your face again/ I know that you’d do the same/ Born again,” Rihanna sings on the track. “Just tell me what I need to do/ I’d die and come back just to love you/ Just tell me I’m begging you.”

“Born Again” arrives weeks after the Hits Daily Double reported on Oct. 18 that Rihanna would have two songs on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. On Oct. 26, Rihanna announced “Lift Me Up” as her first single off the album and said it would be released on Oct. 28. However, she has yet to say anything about her second single. Based on the song’s preview on Apple Music, it seems “Born Again” will be just as emotional as “Lift Me Up.”

I can’t wait to hear the full track when it releases on Nov. 11.