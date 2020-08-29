Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday, Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. A representative for the actor confirmed his death via a message on his Twitter account. After the surprising news broke, co-stars, filmmakers, and famous fans of Boseman all posted emotional messages, expressing their sadness. These celebrity reactions to Chadwick Boseman's death are heartbreaking tributes.

The celeb's death was announced on his Twitter feed on Aug. 28, with a tribute note about his life and work. "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” said the statement. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV." The statement continued, “It was the honor of his life to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther."

One of Boseman's most famous roles was as the superhero Black Panther. The star was loved by a great many of his fellow Marvel Universe actors, who took to social media to share statements. Some of the stars included Chris Evans, Brie Larson, and Marc Ruffalo.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), wrote, "It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you. What a generous and sincere human being," said Ruffalo. "You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here."

In her tweet, Brie Larson called Boseman someone who "radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself," wrote the Captain Marvel star.

Captain America actor Chris Evans wrote: "I'm absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original... I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship."

Other Marvel stars who paid tribute to the actor — who also portrayed groundbreaking Black pioneers, such as Thurgood Marshall in the film Marshall and Jackie Robinson in 42 — included Don Cheadle, Sterling K. Brown, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, and Angela Bassett.

Other reactions from celebs showcased the same shock and love for Boseman's work and friendship.

Oprah Winfrey wrote on Twitter, "What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like."

Viola Davis, who worked with Boseman in the upcoming film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, also expressed her sadness. "Chadwick...no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity...It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you," wrote the actor. "Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you!"

Filmmakers like Ava DuVernay and Jordan Peele also took to Twitter, alongside other stars such as Dwayne Johnson, Kerry Washington, Simu Liu, Cynthia Erivo, and Issa Rae.

Kim K and her sister Khloé also wished Boseman peace following his passing:

Even Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, paid their respects to the 43-year-old actor.

Celebrating his life and work is the best way to pay homage to Boseman, whose life was cut short after fighting with cancer. Rest in Power.