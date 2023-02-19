Rebel Wilson Is Engaged, & Proposed To Her Fiancée In Perfectly Disney Fashion

Rebel Wilson may have just had the most magical proposal story on earth. On Sunday, Feb. 19, the actor shared that she got engaged to her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, while at Disneyland, and shared the adorable moment they said yes to one another in matching pink Disney sweaters right in front of the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle. The Disney-themed proposal was a full-circle moment for the couple, who first confirmed their relationship using a Disney metaphor, and had previously shut down engagement rumors by posting a pic of themselves at the theme park. Yeah, it’s a whole thing, so let’s get into all the details about Wilson and Agruma’s magical engagement.

Wilson shared the big life update in an Instagram post on Feb. 19, writing that the proposal was a “magical surprise” she worked with Tiffany & Co. and Disneyland to pull off. The setting was a perfect callback to how the couple first publicly confirmed they were dating. Back in June 2022, Wilson shared a loved-up selfie of herself and Agruma with the caption, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

Since then, the couple has had a number of date nights at their fave theme park. When false reports started arising that the pair were secretly engaged in early November 2022, Wilson and Agruma shut the rumors down by posting a photo of themselves at Disneyland with the caption, “Thanks for the well wishes, but we are NOT engaged!” Well, maybe they weren’t then, but just three months later they sure would be.

Wilson shared a behind-the-scenes peek at some of the planning she did for the big surprise on her IG stories. A few days before she popped the question, Wilson picked out the perfect ring at Tiffany & Co., and showed off the flawless diamond in a few photos.

Agruma also celebrated her new engagement on her own Instagram stories, resharing the photos from Wilson’s post, as well as adding an adorable pic of the new fiancées embracing on the Mad Tea Party ride.

It sure looks like Wilson really did find her Disney Princess after all.