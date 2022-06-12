Rebel Wilson Got Real About The "Hard Situation" Behind Her Coming-Out Story

Rebel Wilson’s love life has been making headlines ever since she posted a pic with her girlfriend on Thursday, June 9. The girlfriend reveal was super sweet, but fans soon picked up on an unsavory narrative behind Wilson’s coming out. Drama started brewing after the Australian newspaper Sydney Morning Herald revealed they had reached out to the actress on Thursday and asked her to comment on her relationship before they published an article about it, which had fans accusing the publication of “outing” her. After the story blew up online, Rebel Wilson responded to the Sunday Morning Herald controversy on Sunday, June 12, calling it “a very hard situation.”

Wilson spoke out on June 12 about the accusations that Sunday Morning Herald threatened to expose her love life without her consent — and she got so real. It all started when journalist Kate Doak brought the Sunday Morning Herald’s dubious coverage of Wilson’s new relationship with Ramona Agruma to the internet’s attention in a June 10 tweet. “So apparently it wasn't @RebelWilson's choice to come out...,” Doak wrote, before going on to point out that the Sunday Morning Herald and The Age “have admitted to giving her a heads up 2 days in advance that they were going to ‘out’ her.” Naturally, the tweet got an outpour of support for Wilson from fans, who were understandably upset at the publications’ threat to “out” the actor.

Wilson responded to Doak’s tweet on June 12, writing, “Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace.”

In the article published by The Sunday Morning Herald, writer Andrey Hornery wrote that reaching out to Wilson was a “big mistake,” since the actor “opted to gazump the story” when she confirmed her relationship with girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, in an Instagram post on Thursday. The post, which featured a photo of the pair, was captioned, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince...but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney princess.”

Wilson revealed in May that she was dating someone during an episode of Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid’s podcast “U Up,” though she didn’t say who it was. Wilson shared, “I am now happily in a relationship. I met them at a friend’s set up.”