Surprise! Rebel Wilson Just Shared The First Photo Of Her Baby Girl

Rebel Wilson is officially a mother. On Monday, Nov. 7, the Senior Year star announced on Instagram that she recently welcomed a baby girl. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗,” she wrote. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

Wilson shared her message alongside a photo of her newborn dressed in a onesie with the cutest little unicorn socks. After announcing her baby’s arrival, the actor revealed that her journey to becoming a mother “has been years in the making” and thanked everyone who supported her along the way.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are),” she wrote. “[I] particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

Wilson then revealed her daughter’s adorable nickname: Roycie. “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗,” she wrote.

So many celebrities congratulated Wilson on welcoming her first child, including members of her Pitch Perfect family. Director of the film franchise Kay Cannon wrote, “REBEL!!!!! Congrats! Congrats! Congrats! Beautiful Royce is so lucky!!!!

Her co-star Brittany Snow sent her well wishes. “Aunt Britt is soooo excited to meet the newest Bella. I love you SO much Rebs,” she wrote. Fellow co-star Chrissie Fit also commented, “Royce! Auntie Chrissie loves you so much already 😍😍😍 I can’t wait [to] go to Disneyland with this little princess! 💖💖💖”

Wilson’s Senior Year co-star Joshua Colley also shared a sweet message. “Beyond happy for you Rebs! Royce is so lucky! You’re gonna be the best mom! 😭❤️” Colley said.

Wilson’s baby announcement arrived just a few days after rumors spread on Nov. 5 that she and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma were engaged. According to ET Online, the Pitch Perfect star denied the rumors on her Instagram Story by posting a video with Agruma at Disneyland. She captioned the story, “Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!”

While Wilson may not be getting ready to walk down the aisle just yet, congratulations are definitely in order for the first-time mother!