Harry & Meghan Revealed Lilibet’s Godfather Is This Movie Star

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been extremely wary about publicly revealing too much about their daughter, Lilibet, but they did share one big detail about her in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. In the final episode, the couple’s close friend Tyler Perry revealed Harry and Markle asked him to be Lili’s godfather. This was the first time Harry and Markle confirmed the identity of any of their children’s godparents, and after the docuseries shone a light on all that Perry had done for the couple, it’s clear why they presented him with that honor.

The importance of Perry’s friendship to the couple was a major focus of the last episode of Harry & Meghan. After Harry and Markle stepped down as working members of the royal family at the beginning of 2020, they relocated to Canada, but Markle recalled their fear upon learning they’d be losing their security team shortly after the move. That’s when Perry stepped in. Markle said she’d only briefly spoken to Perry on the phone prior to her royal exit, but when he heard that she and Harry needed a safe place to stay, he flew them out to California where they stayed at his house for six weeks. Once tabloids sussed out their living arrangements, Harry and Markle purchased the home in Montecito where they currently reside.

About a year after Perry helped the couple settle into American life, Markle gave birth to her daughter, Lilibet, in the summer of 2021, and she had the perfect godfather in mind for her.

In Harry & Meghan, Perry recalled how the couple asked him to be Lili’s godfather. “They were pretty serious on the phone. I go, ‘OK, what’s going on?’ [And they said,] ‘Well, we’d like for you to be Lili’s godfather,’” Perry said. “I had to take a minute to take that in, and I thought: I’d be honored. I’d be absolutely honored.”

Perry did have one apprehension about taking on the new title, though: “I call them back, I go, ‘Uh, hold on a second. Does this mean we got to go over there [to the UK] and do all that in the church with [the royal family] and get all that out? Because I don’t want to do that. Maybe we can do a private ceremony here and let that be that, and if you have to do it there, then it’s OK.’”

It sounds like Perry is going to be an integral part of Harry, Markle, and little Lili’s life for years to come.