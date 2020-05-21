Can you believe it's been two years since Archie's mom and dad got married on May 19, 2018? And Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rumored second anniversary gifts for each other could not be any cuter. “Meghan designed Harry’s card, and hand wrote a beautiful, sentimental message inside expressing her love for him,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on May 20. “Harry surprised Meghan with a huge, stunning bouquet of roses and a ring, which she loves.”

This particular anniversary was extra special as it marked their first anniversary spent in their new Los Angeles home, which Us Weekly claims is reportedly Tyler Perry's multi-million dollar mansion. It's also their first anniversary as non-royals. Oh, and, of course, it's their first anniversary spent in quarantine as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the world. So, yeah. Lots of changes. But the two were reportedly enjoying the low-key time spent at home. “The most important thing to them was that they got to enjoy each other’s company without any interruption from the outside world,” the source reportedly told Us Weekly.

The pair has reportedly been doing well, in general, since making the move to Los Angeles. “Harry and Meghan were really excited to move to L.A.,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on April 16. “The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they’ve been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now.”

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Now that the move has finally happened, the pair is reportedly finally at ease. “They’ve been looking forward to [moving], and they’re very content and happy to finally be all settled in,” another source reportedly told Us Weekly in the same article. “And of course, Meghan feels more at home too and she’s really starting to feel like herself again.”

As for Harry, he's reportedly just happy Meghan's happy. “For Harry, the thing is, he’s always wanted Meghan to be happy, safe, and comfortable,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly in the same article. “He will go wherever she goes, and he’s made that clear… It’s the next chapter for him, and a breath of fresh air from his former duties.”

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

ICYMI: Harry and Meghan shocked the world on Jan. 8 when they announced via Instagram that they would be "step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent." In the same statement, they also announced they would be moving to North America from the United Kingdom.

It's nice to see the transition seems to be going well for the couple! Here's to hoping year two of marriage is the best yet.