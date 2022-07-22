Prince George Looks Just Like His Dad In His 9th Birthday Portrait

Birthday shoutouts from family members are always the greatest gift. For Prince William and Kate Middleton, it’s become a heartwarming tradition to mark their children’s birthday with a royal photo. On July 21, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their eldest son, Prince George, ahead of his 9th birthday with, of course, a charming portrait.

Though Prince George’s actual birthday is on Friday, July 22, this early treat was just as sweet. In the Instagram photo, the young prince sported a baby blue polo shirt and a radiant smile while standing on the beach. The resemblance to his father is rather uncanny, especially with his beaming expression. The shot was taken by Kate earlier this month while on vacation in the U.K., per People. OK, talk about flexing those photography skills.

The portrait’s caption read "George is turning 9!” alongside a birthday cake and balloon emoji.

Kate has had much experience with perfecting a birthday portrait. Last year, for George’s 8th birthday, the Duchess of Cambridge brought out her camera for another celebratory shot. That time, the future monarch sat on the hood of a car, boasting his same bright smile. Similar to this year’s photo, the young prince kept his attire casual and donned a blue and orange striped tee.

In recent years, Kate has also captured photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, and 4-year-old son, Prince Louis, on their birthdays. Snapping these gorgeous shots might just be her second calling.

Even Queen Elizabeth II virtually toasted to her great-grandson on his special day. On Friday, the Queen posted a touching message alongside a photo of her and Prince George on Twitter. The visual features the duo smiling while enjoying festivities at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration earlier this year.

"Wishing a very Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George!" the Queen wrote via the Royal Family’s official Twitter account.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth also dedicated a post to the Irish Guards Band, who played a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” for Prince George’s birthday.

Other members of the royal family, such as George's grandfather, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, chimed in with birthday wishes. They tweeted, “Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George!”

This is such a royal roundup. You can clearly tell that Prince George is ringing in his 9th birthday surrounded by love.