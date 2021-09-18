This Photo Of True Thompson In A Purple Ballerina Tutu Will Melt Your Heart

Khloé Kardashian is one proud mama, and she isn’t afraid to show it. The reality star is no stranger to sharing adorable updates of her daughter True Thompson, but the latest might be the cutest one yet. ICYMI, Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram photo of True in a ballerina tutu is sure to melt your heart.

Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday, Sept. 17, to break the internet with a heavy dose of cuteness, and she totally accomplished her mission. The celebrity mom posted a photo of her three-year-old daughter True in a purple top with a matching purple ballerina tutu, and it’s one of her cutest looks yet. Kardashian captioned the post with a single purple heart emoji to match the theme. True’s ensemble came complete with sparkly purple sandals and a modelesque pose.

With such an adorable snapshot, people flocked to the comments section to share their love for the three-year-old. "TUTU!!!!!" grandma Kris Jenner wrote, adding a string of seven purple heart emojis. Kardashian’s friend Malika Haqq also commented on the photo, writing, "This cutie! Stop growing Tutu,” with a sad eyes emoji and a heart eyes emoji.

TBH, True already has her modeling skills down. In July 2021, Kardashian also shared some cute snaps of her daughter in a butterfly dress and a tropical bathing suit, both featuring pro poses. In the latter post, Kardashian teased her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner, writing, “Check mate @kendalljenner ! Get ready to pass the crown” with a crown emoji.

The tropical look included a pink one-piece suit with green sequin palm leaves.

Kardashian has also shared some hilarious antics with her daughter, including when True did her makeup in late July.

True, who Kardashian co-parents with NBA star Tristan Thompson, already has a fantastic command of the camera and is well on her way as a lover of fashion, but the latest ballerina tutu photo may remind you of the toddler’s iconic Swan Lake costume from Halloween 2019 when she was only a one-year-old.

In April, the Kardashian clan celebrated True’s third birthday with a memorable birthday party full of Disney princesses and balloons. If you didn’t know, “Tutu” is one of little True’s nicknames. Thompson shared his love for his daughter by sharing a video at the time, writing, "My Princess. Daddy Loves you Baby TuTu."

Seriously, can fans get more cute photos of True wearing her signature ballet tutu? She’s just cuteness overload.