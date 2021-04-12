True Thompson is another year older! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter celebrated her third birthday on April 12 and was showered in love on social media. The Kardashians' messages for True's third birthday are the sweetest thing you'll see all day.

It looks like True's mom pulled out all the stops for her special day. On Khloé's Instagram story, videos from the toddler's birthday party started popping up and the bash looked beyond epic. The party featured a pastel theme, as well as sugar cookie decorating stations and a large purple moon bounce. A number of Disney princesses such as Cinderella and Princess Tiana were in attendance, and balloons covered every inch of the Kardashian household.

Not only did Khloé show her love by throwing Tutu a memorable party, but the entire family made their love known. Grandma Kris Jenner took to Instagram with a sweet message for True.

"Happy third birthday to our beautiful, sweet, kind, loving, precious True!! You are such an incredible blessing and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow," she wrote.

"You have the sweetest soul, just like your mommy, and you make us all smile every day! I love you so much and can't wait to celebrate you, our angel girl! 💗 Lovey xo," she added.

True's dad also posted on Instagram in honor of the special day. Tristan shared the sweetest video where his daughter was seen running into his arms to give him a kiss.

"My Princess. Daddy Loves you Baby TuTu," he captioned the post.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram with a message of her own, calling True a "light" in the family.

"Happy 3rd birthday my sweet True!" she wrote. "You are such a light in our family and we all love you so much! Always the most polite giving everyone hugs and kisses! I couldn’t ask for a better bestie for Chi Chi!"

Kylie Jenner dedicated a post on her Instagram story to little True. "Happy birthday True," she wrote when posting videos from the party.

In her short three years of life, True has had some seriously epic birthday parties, and her family really pulled out all the stops this time.