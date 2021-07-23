Could there be a new generation of Kardashian-Jenner makeup moguls already? With Kylie Jenner launching Kylie Cosmetics back in 2015 and Kim Kardashian West introducing KKW Beauty to the world only two years later, it’s no secret that these businesswomen have a sweet spot for makeup. Looks like they might need to scoot over and make room for Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, though, because the photos of Khloé Kardashian after True did her makeup are hilarious.

On July 21, Khloé shared an adorable Instagram story of daughter True, 3, and niece Dream, 4, doing her makeup while the rest of the family relaxed in the backyard. True, whom Khloé shares with her ex Tristan Thompson, is seen sitting on Khloé’s lap in the video, holding what appeared to be a makeup sponge.

"Oh my Gosh, what are you doing to me?" Khloé said as she showed viewers the not-so-subtle blush on her cheeks. True then took the camera into her own hands. Just a little while later, Dream, Khloé’s niece and daughter to Khloé’s brother, Rob Kardashian, and his ex, Blac Chyna, joined the mother-daughter duo to try her hand in glamming her aunt up.

"Dreamy, what are you guys doing to me?" Khloé asked her. Yet instead of answering, Dream started rubbing makeup all over her aunt’s eyelids. Then, in a follow-up post showing off her new glam, Khloé credited her makeover not only to True and Dream, but also to nieces Stormi (daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott), and Chicago (daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West), neither of whom appeared in the video.

"So I don't know what you guys think, but I think I just got a new team of makeup artists: True and Dream, Stormi and Chi, killed it,” Khloé said.

According to a source at People, Khloé and Thompson, 30, are focusing their efforts on raising True as co-parents following their split after rumors spread that Thompson cheated on Khloé, yet again. "True will always be her first priority and ultimately she's focused on a healthy family for her daughter, so Tristan will always be a part of Khloé's life," the source said. "[Khloé’s] not one to dwell on the past — she has an incredible capacity to find the positive in every situation. And she and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True.”

The drama going on between Khloé and Thompson is probably more complicated than it seems, but what is ever so simple to recognize is their daughter’s talent for choosing gorgeous shades of neon orange blush.