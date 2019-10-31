True Thompson's Swan Lake Costume Will Make Your Heart Burst

I wait all year to see what over-the-top Halloween costumes the Kardashian-Jenner clan will rock come All Hollow's Eve (so that I can add them to my costume ideas for next year, obvs). But somehow, it's always the KarJenner babies that slay Halloween the hardest with their adorable, enchanting, and sometimes, silly mini costumes. Khloé Kardashian just shared a glimpse of baby True's Halloween costume and be still my heart. If you're looking for the cutest piece of content on the internet today, someone get this girl a trophy, because you've found it. The photos of True Thompson's Swan Lake costume are to die for.

First of all, let's just start by talking about this costume choice. True is a swan, a swan! It just doesn't get any cuter than that. Little True is a fairy tale-Swan Lake-princess dream come true. TBH, she's nailing the swan ensemble so well that I'm salty I didn't think of this lewk myself.

Mama Kardashian was sure to share the pics of the heart-melting costume with her fans. "♡ SwanLake with TuTu Halloween look 1 You know I have many more to share ♡," she wrote on Instagram.

Like the proud mother she is, Koko shared a whopping eight photos of her baby girl's look, because one just simply wasn't enough. And this Halloween photo shoot was no joke.

In the first photo, True is seen sitting on a rock above a picturesque stream. The tot donned a cute white jumper, a sparkling crown, and, of course, her swan get-up that featured an array of fluffy white feathers. In another one of the snapshots, True's back is toward the camera as she stared off into the distance. Is it just me, or does True already have the ~influencer~ thing down to a science?

Obvi, the photos were an instant hit and True was absolutely showered in love once the internet caught wind of them.

Paris Hilton left a comment of four heart eye emojis below the post and Simon Huck said he just "can’t can’t can’t 😇😇😇." Even grammy Kris Jenner left a comment. "I just can’t with her 💕💕💕," she wrote.

The photos arrived just hours after her Auntie, Kylie Jenner, shared the first glimpse of her Halloween costume, and again, had fans freaking out. Jenner was looking fierce in a sultry mermaid costume which channeling Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Apparently, slaying Halloween runs in the family.

While there's no word yet on what mama Kardashian is planning on being for Halloween, True's definitely got it covered for now. She looks AMAZING and, per usual, as cute as a button.