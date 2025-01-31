Pete Davidson Says He’s “The Girl” In Relationships

Pete Davidson has a thing for assertive women. During a Jan. 31 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the comedian weighed in on the debate on what men prefer: women who take charge versus those who let men take the lead. According to Davidson, he tends to act like “the girl” in relationships.

Drew Barrymore posed the question to Davidson, “My [business] partner … has always said, ‘If a man wants to find you, men build bridges.’ Do you think that’s true? Because I have other girlfriends that say, ‘No, men might not ask you out. You have to call them.’ Who’s right?”

According to Davidson, “I’m the girl, I think, whenever I’m in a relationship. So, some guys are shy and like when a lady’s like, ‘Hey,’ you know?” Barrymore followed up, “They like assertiveness?” Davidson confirmed, “I do. Because I grew up all ladies in the house, so I act pretty feminine.”

Davidson tends to shy away from discussing his romantic life after a string of public relationships with celebs like Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, and Kim Kardashian. “I just want to be known for doing good work. I want to be out there only when it’s movie, stand-up, charity, or business ventures. That’s when I want to be seen,” Davidson told W Magazine in December 2024. “I don’t want to be this fucking loser who just dates people. That’s not who I am.”

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Davidson didn’t only talk about his dating life — he also discussed his mother, who has been single since his father, a firefighter, passed away while working to rescue victims of 9/11. “At first, I was nervous because I didn’t want someone to bang my mom. It’s terrifying,” he told Barrymore.

“She’s never dated. It’s been 22, 23 years since my dad passed. She never dated,” Davidson added. “And when I asked her, she was like, ‘That’s my guy.’ And that’s so sad. But now I think she’d like to have a partner and someone to hang out with so I don’t have to do it so much.”

He added that he previously thought his mom did date, just privately. “I thought she was just a great mom and hiding it,” he continued.