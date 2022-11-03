Kim & Pete’s Current Relationship Status Is Confusing

So, um, does anyone know what is going on with Kete these days? On Nov. 2, an E! insider suggested that this duo was very much over. But just one week prior to that report, sources for The Sun and Entertainment Tonight claimed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were still “in touch” — and were maybe even having “secret” sleepovers. In other words, Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship status right now is majorly confusing, so let’s unpack it.

Per the E! source, Kardashian and Davidson are “not speaking and not hanging out again” three months post their (devastating) August breakup. OK, that makes it seem like the Kete flame has totally burned out, but has it? Conflicting reports and Kardashian’s intriguing birthday presents hinted at a potential reunion, even if it was short-lived.

On Oct. 21, The Sun reported that the exes “shared a secret sleepover” in NYC in early October. “Pete visited Kim at her room and the next day Kim was seen sneaking out a back entrance of the hotel in a disguise and hopped in a waiting Escalade to visit Pete on Staten Island,” an insider claimed to the outlet. A few days later, on Oct. 24, a source told ET, “Pete and Kim still keep in touch. It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they've remained in contact.” And so, Kete 2.0 was starting to seem like a real possibility.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans even thought that Kardashian herself dropped a Kete hint. ICYMI, on Oct. 21, aka Kardashian’s birthday, she posted a pic of flowers and a jasmine-scented candle. According to Kete fans, that could only mean one thing: Davidson sent her the birthday flowers and candle, subtly referencing their first kiss as Jasmine and Aladdin.

OK, OK, Kardashian enjoying a jasmine-scented candle does not exactly confirm that these two were ever back together, but it seems like Kete stans will take any glimmer of hope they can get.