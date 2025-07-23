Pete Davidson Breaks His Silence On Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt's Pregnancy

Pete Davidson is about to start a new chapter in life. On July 16, the comedian’s girlfriend Elsie Hewitt announced her pregnancy with some sweet photos of Davidson smiling and embracing her among shots of an ultrasound. Davidson himself isn’t on social media, but he shared his excitement about becoming a dad a few days later, saying fatherhood has been his “dream forever.”

“I honestly couldn’t be more excited,” Davidson told Entertainment Tonight on July 22. “It’s been my dream forever since I was a little kid. The baby’s mother is one of my favorite people to ever exist ever. She’s going to be a great mom and I’m just stoked. I hope to be the dad I hoped that I would have.”

Davidson’s own father was a firefighter who died while responding to the attack on the Word Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001 when the comedian was 7 years old. Davidson has recounted the impact this loss had on his life several times in his live sets and television appearances.

The actor also briefly spoke about his impending fatherhood during a July 22 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, reflecting on the new sense of purpose he’s found in expecting his first child. “Everything else doesn’t really matter anymore,” Davidson said. “It’s nice.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s unclear exactly when Davidson’s relationship with Hewitt began, but they were first spotted packing on the PDA back in March during a beach day in Palm Springs. Just a couple days after that, they went Instagram official when Hewitt posted a candid shot of Davidson. Since then, the two have shared several cute photos and red carpet moments, although they’ve remained pretty quiet about their romance.

This relatively low-key approach is a noticeable change for Davidson’s love life, which has been a Hollywood hot topic over the past several years thanks to his romances with A-listers like Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and Madelyn Cline. Hewitt, who’s a model and influencer, also has her fair share of famous exes, including Ryan Phillippe, Benny Blanco, and Jason Sudeikis.