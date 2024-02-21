After starving for years, Normani fans are finally about to be fed. Ever since the pop star left her girl group Fifth Harmony in 2018, Normani has been teasing her official solo debut. It may have taken over half a decade, but the time has finally come for a Normani album. On Feb. 21, Normani confirmed her long-awaited record will release in 2024.

Yes, Normani is well aware of how the extremely extended wait for her solo debut has become so well-known, it’s even a meme. So the pop star capitalized on that by using her now infamous 2018 tweet about picking an album title to make her big announcement. She quote-tweeted the post with a link to her new album’s website, which is appropriately named wheresthedamnalbum.com.

The site revealed the album is titled Dopamine, and that it will drop sometime in 2024. Normani also shared the Dopamine cover art, which features the the singer riding a jet-black rocketship. It appears that after all of her recent years stuck on the ground, Normani is finally ready to blast off into her own musical stratosphere with Dopamine.

RCA

While fans have spent years begging for this album, Normani hasn’t been totally silent in her post-Fifth Harmony years. She’s released a handful of standalone singles from 2018 to 2022, including the viral pop banger “Motivation,” which first had fans hungrier for her solo era than ever when it dropped in 2019.

Now that Normani’s time has finally come, here’s what fans can expect from Dopamine.

The Aesthetics Don’t Match The Name

When Normani first announced the album, its name had an interesting bit of friction with the new era’s aesthetics. Dopamine’s website is pitch-black with a sleek sheen, just like the rocket featured on the black-and-white album cover. This severe look seems at odds with the name Dopamine, which is a neurotransmitter associated with feelings of pleasure and happiness.

Normani has yet to reveal any of the album’s tracks, so it will be interesting to see what her version of dopamine is.

It’s Definitely Dropping This Year

The wait is almost over. Dopamine is confirmed to release sometime in 2024, although the exact date has yet to be announced.