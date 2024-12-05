Nobody Wants This Cut A Pivotal Scene From Season 1's Finale

The first season of Nobody Wants This initially ended very differently. Showrunner Erin Foster previously spoke about how much the finale episode changed from script to filming, revealing that the season was originally meant to close with Joanne and Noah getting engaged or even married. Turns out, there was another huge change to the final moments of Season 1. The cast disclosed that a pivotal kiss was cut from the finale.

The stars of Nobody Wants This opened up about the decision to remove a kiss between Morgan and Sasha from the finale episode during a Dec. 4 FYC panel covered by IndieWire. Throughout Season 1, Morgan and Sasha had a flirty will-they/won’t-they vibe, despite the fact that Sasha is married and has a family with Esther. Ultimately, everyone agreed not to broach affair territory.

“It isn’t super funny to like, break up the family,” said Timothy Simons, who plays Sasha. “But I do think that there is something interesting [there]. … There is an attraction between those two characters, whether or not it’s romantic or sexual, or just an attraction of interest, that is there, and it’s sort of complicated, and they’re trying to figure it out. I think that is a lot of what’s underneath there.”

Netflix

Foster also previously revealed that she and the writers decided to back off from the romantic undertones of Morgan and Sasha’s relationship, confirming that they will remain platonic in the upcoming second season.

“I think we’re going to wrap up their weird ‘Is it romantic?’ thing,” Foster said. “Because we want to see them together in Season 2, hanging out. We want to see Esther. I think we went down that road enough that now we’re going to pull back and reposition so we can have them all in scenes together without [Morgan] being like, a full homewrecker.”

So, sorry to all the Morgan/Sasha shippers, but it sounds like their almost-love story is officially over. Find out what happens to them next when Season 2 of Nobody Wants This arrives on Netflix next September.