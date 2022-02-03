This Super Bowl Ad Features A Major Schitt’s Creek Reunion

The Schitt's Creek cast is back in action! Well, almost the entire gang. Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara appear in a new Super Bowl commercial for Nissan, and it’s a must-see for fans of the beloved series.

Nissan tapped Eugene Levy to star in their 60-second ad spot, alongside O’Hara, Danai Gurira, Dave Bautista, and Brie Larson. The ad, titled “Thrill Driver,” showcases the brand’s new 2023 Nissan Z as well as the all-electric 2023 Nissan Ariya.

The video starts with Larson pulling up in a 2023 Nissan Z and offering Levy to take it for a joy ride. After initially declining, he ultimately can’t resist and whips out of the parking lot in the hot car. According to a press release, the action-packed commercial that culminates in a high-speed chase will air during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

Though it’s nice to see members of the Schitt’s Creek cast back together, don’t take it as a sign they’re returning to their iconic characters anytime soon. Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy told Parade in August that an onscreen series reunion won’t be happening “for a minute.”

“We only got off the air like a year ago,” he said at the time. “So I feel like a reunion might be a little early. I think you need to let the dust settle on something in order for people to really kind of miss you.”

Of course, the cast is a tight-knit bunch, so seeing them reunite is something of a habit. The four leads, Eugene and Dan Levy, O’Hara, and Annie Murphy, notably reconvened onstage at the 2021 Emmy Awards in September. They presented the awards for Comedy Writing and Comedy Directing. The show won in both categories the previous year. More recently, Annie Murphy and Catherine O'Hara linked up for a Hudson Bay holiday campaign in 2020.

Each cast member has also been hard at work on their solo projects, too. Eugene Levy was tapped to host and executive produce an upcoming travel series titled The Reluctant Traveler for Apple TV+, while O’Hara will appear in the forthcoming film Argylle alongside Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill.

Murphy is starring on the AMC series Kevin Can F**k Himself and will next be seen in the second season of Netflix’s Russian Doll. Finally, Dan Levy is also working with Netflix. He signed an overall deal with the streamer in September.

All this to say, a larger cast reunion down the line doesn’t seem out of the question. Until then, fans have the Nissan commercial to hold them over.