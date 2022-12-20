NCT 127 Added More U.S. Dates To Their Ongoing Tour

NCT 127 is coming back to the United States. Just two months after the group performed bicoastal shows in Los Angeles and Newark in October, NCT 127 announced on Dec. 19 that they’ve added more U.S. dates to their Neo City — The Link world tour.

Thankfully, NCTzens won’t have to wait long to see the group in concert because their next set of U.S. performances will kick off at the start of the new year. NCT 127 will take their world tour to Chicago, Houston, and Atlanta before heading to Central and South America for performances in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico. They previously performed in Los Angeles on Oct. 6 and Newark on Oc. 13 just weeks after dropping their fifth studio album, 2 Baddies, on Sept. 16.

The record debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 following its release. According to Soompi, the achievement made NCT 127 the second K-pop artist in history to have three albums in the top five of the chart. In March 2020, the group’s third album, Neo Zone, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. In September 2021, they sent their fourth album, Sticker, to No. 3.

If you’re more than ready to hear NCT 127’s biggest hits live in concert, then check out details about their upcoming U.S. concerts below.

What are NCT 127’s Neo City — The Link tour dates?

The second U.S. leg of NCT 127’s world tour will begin on Jan. 9 in Chicago at the United Center. Then, on Jan. 11, the group will perform in Houston at the Toyota Center. The group will finish their U.S. performances on Jan. 13, in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena.

Photo Courtesy of SM Entertainment

When do NCT 127’s Neo City — The Link tour dates go on sale?

Tickets for NCT 127’s concerts in Chicago and Atlanta are on sale now via Ticketmaster, while tickets for their Houston show are on sale now via AXS.

What is NCT 127’s Neo City — The Link tour setlist?

According to a Dec. 19 press release, NCT 127’s tour setlist will include songs off their 2 Baddies, Sticker, and Neo Zone albums, as well as Favorite, their Sticker repacked album.