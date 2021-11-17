Fans have been waiting so long to see NCT 127 in concert again, and now it’s about to happen. On Monday, Nov. 15, the group announced their first set of dates for their upcoming NEO CITY world tour, which is set to kick off in Seoul next month before continuing in 2022. If you’re planning on going, here’s everything you need to know about it before tickets go on sale.

As fans know, NCT 127 originally announced their NEO CITY tour in February 2020. They were supposed to perform all across North America in June that year, but because of the lockdown, their dates were all canceled. To try and make it up to fans, NCT 127 held their Beyond the Origin virtual concert in May. Since then, they’ve released three albums. Their second Japanese-language EP, Loveholic, arrived on Feb. 17, while their third Korean-language album, Sticker, dropped on Sept. 17. Their most recent release, Favorite, which is a repacked version of Sticker, came out on Oct. 25.

Fans were crossing their fingers that NCT 127 would perform all their new tracks live soon and on Nov. 15, the group finally announced they’re heading back on tour. Check out all the details surrounding NCT 127’s NEO CITY world tour below.

When is NCT 127’s 2022 NEO CITY world tour?

NCT 127 announced their first three concerts as part of their NEO CITY tour will be held in Seoul, Korea. They’ll be performing back-to-back concerts at Gocheok Sky Dome on Friday, Dec. 17, Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19. Their Dec. 19 concert will also be live-streamed online for fans who can’t attend in person, although streaming details haven’t been revealed yet.

According to Soompi, SM Entertainment confirmed NCT 127 will also be performing in various cities around the world. More dates will be released later on.

How do I buy tickets for NCT 127’s 2022 NEO CITY world tour?

As of Nov. 17, NCT 127 hasn’t shared when tickets for their tour will go on sale.

What is NCT 127’s 2022 NEO CITY world tour setlist?

NCT 127 also hasn’t revealed which songs they’ll perform yet, but it’s likely the setlist for their Seoul concerts will be the same as their tour setlist. While you wait for more info about NCT 127’s NEO CITY tour, listen to their Favorite album below.