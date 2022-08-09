NCT 127 is set to release new music. On Aug. 8, NCT 127 announced via a press release that they will drop their fourth Korean album in September. But that’s not all. It was also announced NCT 127 will soon make their return to North America with upcoming shows in both Los Angeles and New York. Though no dates have been announced for the album release or concerts, the press release said updates will come in the next few days.

The group’s untitled album will mark their first release since they dropped Favorite in October 2021. The project was a repackaged version of Sticker, their third Korean album which was released a few weeks earlier. Sticker debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart following its release. This made it NCT 127’s highest charting album ever.

Since the group’s next comeback is right around the corner, there’s a chance these feats might be trumped. Check out all the details about their upcoming album below.

When will NCT 127 drop their new album?

NCT 127’s new album will drop in September; however, they didn’t reveal a release date.

What is the tracklist for NCT 127’s new album?

Details about NCT 127’s tracklist for the new album have not been revealed, but it’s likely to be shared in the coming weeks.

Will NCT 127 go on tour in support of their new album?

NCT 127 hasn’t announced a tour; however, their agency announced via a press release that the group is set to perform in Los Angeles and New York City soon.

Stay tuned for more info about NCT 127’s next comeback.