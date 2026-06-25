Mitchel Musso Explains Why He Turned Down Hannah Montana's Anniversary Special

After his notable absence from Disney+’s Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special back in March, Mitchel Musso is getting real about why she chose not to show up. The actor, who starred as Hannah’s goofball bestie Oliver Oken for all four seasons of the sitcom and its climactic movie, revealed that he was asked to appear in the reunion event, but he declined because he didn’t agree with the direction it took.

“Of course they asked me,” Musso said during the June 24 episode of The Joe Vulpis Podcast. “But, it wasn’t presented correctly.”

The hourlong special, which streamed March 24 on Disney+, saw Miley Cyrus revisiting the Hannah Montana set, reminiscing on the show with mom Tish and dad Billy Ray, and revealing details about the series in a sit-down interview with Alex Cooper. The event did not involve any acting, which is why Musso wasn’t interested in taking part in it.

“It’s too long of a wait to do it in a way that isn’t even close to, in my opinion, correct,” Musso said. “Do an episode. Do a show. The set is still there. They just did it differently and it is what it is, but it wasn’t the right thing.”

“I need a wig,” Musso continued. “I’d want to feel the part again. I’d want to put on that little polo again, and wear the plaid shorts with the goofy shoes. I’d want to play the character.”

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Musso clarified that he was also busy with “something that was more important” when the special filmed, but said that he “would’ve dropped everything” to return if he were able to play Oliver again. “It would've been everything,” Musso said. “I would’ve dropped everything — eat, breathe, sleep. I’m flying in early. I’m gonna be there. It didn’t turn out that way.”

Musso’s co-star Emily Osment was also noticeably absent from the reunion special, but she revealed that she was unable to take part in it due to her filming obligations for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

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