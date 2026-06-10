Alex Cooper Addresses Rumors About Her Marriage Being “On The Rocks”

Alex Cooper is putting the marriage rumors to rest. In a June 10 episode of Call Her Daddy, titled “My Pregnancy Story,” she shut down the speculation that her relationship with Matt Kaplan was “on the rocks.” Back in May, reports about “tension” in their marriage surfaced. But apparently, there was no truth to them.

“You read those things, and Matt and I are like, ‘No one in our life, our closest friends, our family, is wondering those things,’” Cooper said on the show. “But then it is crazy to see the internet be like, ‘Oh my God, they're on the rocks.” And we're like, ‘Wait, wait. We are? What's happening?’”

“And so I think that is an odd part of the job that I don't enjoy. But Matt and I are good. No one needs to worry. Matt and I are great,” she added.

Cooper said that the rumors started after the couple attended a red carpet event. They had not announced the pregnancy yet and were worried that fans would notice Cooper’s baby bump at the public appearance. Luckily, no one did.

“The only rumors that actually came from the carpet was just how miserable my husband and I looked,” Cooper said, a feat she considered a “win.” She added, “These people, you guys are dissecting Matt and my body language together on the carpet saying, ‘This looks like an arranged marriage. This relationship looks like a business deal.’”

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“I was so relieved that they were talking about our dynamic, our supposed marital issues, and no one was talking about a potential bump,” Cooper continued. “It was a win for the Cooper-Kaplans that day. Matt and I went to bed holding hands and we were like, ‘We survived another day.’”

Though Cooper kept the tone light, she did say that this type of speculation was a negative aspect of her career. “Honestly, it is sad though, guys. To take a pause from all the jokes, it is really sad and just insane how crazy this industry is,” she added.