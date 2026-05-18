Alex Cooper Just Announced She's Pregnant

The Daddy Gang is about to get an extra special new member. Alex Cooper just announced that she’s expecting her first child, and the revelation came at a very dramatic time for the podcast mogul. But amid reports of Cooper’s husband Matt Kaplan’s allegedly hostile workplace behavior, a rep for the couple said that there’s no “tension in the marriage” as Cooper and Kaplan prepare to grow their family.

Cooper made the big announcement on May 17, posting a couple Instagram photos of her baby belly alongside Kaplan. “Our family,” she captioned the pics.

Along with the baby news, a source close to the couple shut down the chatter about recent issues in Cooper and Kaplan’s relationship. “Rumors of tension in the marriage are false, and they’re so excited about this new chapter,” an insider told People. “They’ve tried to hold out as long as they could before announcing.”

The statement is referencing an April 20 report by Bloomberg News, which alleged that Kaplan had “frequently” yelled at employees of his and Cooper’s production company Trending. The exposé claimed that Kaplan “berated” the crew on Trending’s Unwell Winter Games and told them the staff he would prevent them from working in Hollywood again, which left one worker in tears. According to the report, multiple Trending employees have filed formal complaints about Kaplan’s behavior.

Cooper and Kaplan first met and began dating in 2020, before getting married in 2024. They launched Trending together in 2023.

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Cooper’s pregnancy announcement also comes amid a high-profile feud between herself and former friend Alix Earle. Fans had noticed an ambiguous tension between the two ever since Earle suddenly exited Cooper’s podcasting network in early 2025. After months of suspicious social media activity, the drama evolved from subtle digs to overt confrontation in mid-April, when Cooper posted a TikTok video calling Earle out by name and asking her, “What’s the beef?”

Despite all this drama currently surrounding her professional life, it seems Cooper’s main focus is now on her growing family.