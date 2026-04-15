Back in the day, Alix Earle was a big fan of Alex Cooper — even referring to her as her “actual idol” when the Call Her Daddy host first followed her on TikTok. In August 2023, she joined Cooper’s Unwell Network, and that September, she appeared on Call Her Daddy (in an episode titled, “Alix Earle: Secrets, Sex & Scandals”) and started her own podcast, called Hot Mess.

For a while, all seemed to be going well. In September 2024, Earle’s younger sister Ashtin even joined the podcast for its second season. However, things changed about five months later when Earle’s podcast was officially dropped from the Unwell Network in February 2025.

Since then, there’s been a lot of speculation about what happened between the two of them, with subtle digs on both sides. But in April, things got a lot more direct when Cooper posted a video, calling out Earle by name and asking her to air her grievances herself.

Ahead of Earle posting the full story, here’s a complete timeline of the “beef,” dating all the way back to the first signs of a rift.

February 2025: Alix Leaves Unwell

In late February 2025, Variety reported that Unwell dropped Earle’s podcast. A month later, on March 26, 2025, Earle posted a video confirming Hot Mess’ hiatus. "I have to put a pause on podcasting now for the foreseeable future,” she said on TikTok, adding that she couldn’t “get into the details.”

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Afterwards, Cooper shared that Earle’s decision to stop podcasting had nothing to do with Unwell. "Alix not being able to podcast has nothing to do Unwell. Idk why she can't/whats going on,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories that March, per People. “Unwell gave her everything back she owns her IP.”

May 2025: Alix Says The End of Hot Mess Was A “Hot Mess”

During a May 2025 Wall Street Journal interview, Earle was asked about what happened with the podcast and the network. “That was, behind the scenes, a little bit of a hot mess,” she said at the time.

August 2025: Alix Subtly Addresses Their Falling Out

Earle referenced her and Cooper’s relationship in the comments section of an August 2025 TikTok. In the video, Earle said that the astrology app, Co-Star, has encouraging her to “start sh*t” and get “revenge.” When one of her followers commented on the video, “Yes, tell us what happened with Alex Cooper thank you,” Earle replied: “How much time do you have?"

October 2025: Alex Posts A “Circus” Video

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Cooper seemingly responded to Earle’s comment with a post of her own. To promote Unwell Las Vegas, she created a video to the song “Circus” by Britney Spears. (One month earlier, Earle did a dance to the same track on Dancing with the Stars). While that could have been coincidental, Cooper’s caption was more pointed. “How much time do you have? Cause we could go all night 😉,” she wrote, seemingly referencing Earle’s comment.

February 2026: Alix Likes Sofia Franklyn’s Memoir Announcement

Cooper’s former Call Her Daddy co-host Sofia Franklyn announced her forthcoming memoir, Daddy Issues, in February. The book promises to reveal Franklyn’s perspective on the Call Her Daddy split and leaving Barstool. Earle — plus, her sister Ashtin Earle — liked the post.

April 9, 2026: Alix Reposts A Video About Alex Being A “Grim Reaper”

On April 9, Earle reposted a TikTok video, where another creator criticized Cooper, calling her an “ambulance chaser” and “Grim Reaper.”

“She wants to get the exclusive interview. She wants to be there when you’re vulnerable and you’re broken down and you’re ready to sign over your rights to your life,” the creator behind the video said. “She is profiting off of women’s heartaches and failures … That’s not girl power.” Plus, the video accused Cooper of “screw[ing] over” Franklyn.

April 13, 2026: Alex Asks “What’s The Beef?” On TikTok

Cooper addressed Earle directly in a TikTok posted April 13. In the video, she said her commenting on the situation was “long overdue.”

“Alix Earle, hey girl. The passive aggressive reposts and the likes and the commenting on things — I gotta call you out here,” Cooper said. “You’re gonna need to get specific and just say what you gotta say about me. There’s no NDA. No one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself. What’s the beef?”

“I know what happened, and so do you, so talk... unless the fake narrative that you’re creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth,” Cooper continued. “I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me, so unless you actually have something to say, I’m out. This is over.”

April 13, 2026: Alix Comments On Alex’s Video

That same day, Earle rose to the challenge. She reposted Cooper’s video and commented under it, “Okay on it!!”

April 14, 2026: Alix Posts Her Reaction To Alex’s Post

Earle posted her first TikTok about Cooper’s video on April 14, sharing the real-life moment when her friend and sister woke her up to show her the video. At first, Earle asked them, “Is it funny?”

As the video continued, and Cooper told Earle to “just say it yourself,” Earle said aloud, “OK!” She didn’t seem to upset by the clip — and once she finished watching, she told her friends, “Wait, that just literally made my whole day.”

April 15, 2026: Alex Says It’s “Not A PR Stunt”

Cooper took to her Instagram Stories on April 15 to clarify the situation and call out Brianna LaPaglia, who teased a Plan-Bri Uncut episode about the drama and made it clear she’s on Team Alix.

Cooper then shared screenshots of her friendly DMs with LaPaglia and asked her to stop feeding into the drama. “This girl on girl sh*t needs to stop. While Alix tries to get her story together, let me address Brianna Chickenfry who is adding onto the fake narrative and dog pile,” she wrote before sharing several screenshots of their mutually supportive DMs. “What I just showed is the only interaction we’ve ever had. And you hate me? Wow.”

Then Cooper made it clear she had more to say on the Earle situation. “Now back to Alix. And no this is not a PR stunt.”

April 15, 2026: Brianna Responds To Alex

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LaPaglia posted her own TikTok to respond to Cooper’s post. In it, she clarified their friendly back-and-forth messages. “I was a fan of Alex Cooper before I knew the wrath of f*cking Alex Cooper ... and how she treats people,” she explained. “I’m friends with Alix Earle. Alix Earle told me everything that transpired between those two, two years ago at the Super Bowl. From what Alix Earle told me, Alex Cooper is a very, very mean person.”

She also shared another tense experience with Cooper. “Or maybe when Dave [Portnoy] called me when Alex signed Grace [O’Malley] to Unwell, and she called Dave and said, ‘I don’t give a f*ck about Grace, I don’t give a f*ck about Brianna, all I care about is making money, maybe my f*cking narrative switched on you.”

“I’m patiently sitting here, waiting for Alix Earle to come and say her side of the story,” she added.