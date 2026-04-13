Alex Cooper got candid about the Alix Earle drama in a new TikTok. On April 13, Cooper posted a video on the platform, addressing the “fake narrative” head-on and even tagging Earle in the caption. Four days earlier, on April 9, Earle reposted a video, where another creator said Cooper was an “ambulance chaser” and “Grim Reaper” and accused her of “profiting off of women’s heartaches and failures.”

“I don’t usually address this kind of stuff because it feels like a waste of time, and honestly it’s embarrassing to participate in this,” Cooper said in the video. I am obviously seeing the videos, I’m getting tagged, I see the DMs, I see the comments, so at this point, it just feels long overdue.”

She then spoke directly to Earle: “Alix Earle, hey girl. The passive aggressive reposts and the likes and the commenting on things — I gotta call you out here. You’re gonna need to get specific and just say what you gotta say about me. There’s no NDA. No one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself. What’s the beef?”

“‘Cause I’m really tied of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other sh*t going online for you. Not interested,” Cooper continued. “I know what happened, and so do you, so talk... unless the fake narrative that you’re creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth.”

“I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me, so unless you actually have something to say, I’m out. This is over,” she added.

A few hours later, Earle left a comment on Cooper’s video, writing, “Okay on it!!” Her reply made it clear she intended to take Cooper’s advice and tell her side of the story. She also reposted Cooper’s video.

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The ongoing drama between Cooper and Earle started after the Reale Actives founder paused her Hot Mess podcast and left the Unwell Network in March 2025. Since then, Earle has made a few public digs at Cooper, beyond reposting the “Grim Reaper” video.

That May, she told the Wall Street Journal that splitting from Unwell was a “hot mess” in and of itself. Then, in August, Earle posted a TikTok about the astrology app, Co-Star, giving her the go-ahead to “start sh*t.” She explained, “I wake up every day, and I’m like, 'What should I do Co-Star?' And today, it’s like, ‘Revenge. Let’s go get ‘em.’” One follower commented on the video, “Yes, tell us what happened with Alex Cooper thank you.” Earle replied, “How much time do you have?"

Earle also like Sofia Franklyn’s post, announcing her memoir Daddy Issues (which promises details about the Call Her Daddy fallout and her friendship breakup with Cooper), in February.