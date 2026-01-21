Alix Earle & Her Family Are Starring In A New Netflix Reality Show

Alix Earle’s Dancing With The Stars journey might have ended in November, but she’s not leaving the reality TV world just yet. On Jan. 21, Netflix announced that a new reality show — featuring Earle, her family (including her younger sister Ashtin Earle), and her friends — is happening.

According a Netflix press release, the series is produced by Fulwell Entertainment, and executive produced by Ben Winston, Paul Loban and Charlie Van Vleet for Fulwell Entertainment, and David Grutman’s DGN Studios with Evan Rosenfeld. (Fulwell also produces The Kardashians.) As of publication, Netflix has not released any details on the show’s title, shooting schedule, or release date.

“I share a lot of my life on social media, and people think they know everything there is to know about me and my family, but honestly, there’s still so much more,” Earle said in an article for Netflix Tudum. “We are so happy to partner with Netflix on this show about our fun, loving, sometimes chaotic modern family, and how we always show up for each other through it all.”

The TikTok star added that she was looking forward to audiences seeing “all the little things in between that you don’t always see online.”

Describing her family life, Earle explained, “We’re a fun, modern family, and people either think we’re insane or they’re like, ‘Wait, this is exactly like my life.’ ... I’m excited for fans to experience the full picture as it happens. The chaos, the emotional moments, the stressful parts, and all the little things in between that you don’t always see online.”

“With this show, I want it to feel like you’re even more in it with me, in a way that’s real and not curated,” she continued. “The goal is not to be someone different on camera. It’s to show more of who I already am, and who my family really is. The fun, the messy, the growth, while capturing the way we help each other through it all.”

Earle added that she had some nerves going into this new project. “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a little scary. I’m so used to being in control of what I share and what I keep private, so having cameras around in moments I normally wouldn’t post is definitely an adjustment,” she said. “But the real, human moments are what connected me to my audience in the first place. If letting people in even more makes someone feel less alone, or even just makes them laugh, then it’s worth it.”