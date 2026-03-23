Say what? Pop star Hannah Montana is back and celebrating 20 years of living the best of both worlds. In celebration of Disney+’s special on Tuesday, March 24, Maybelline is hosting Hannah Montana-themed pop-ups in Los Angeles and New York City.

I was invited to check out the West Coast experience on March 21, which was located at The Grove near West Hollywood. In the immersive pop-up, fans got to walk inside Hannah’s iconic closet, snap Polaroid pics, and see actual costumes that Miley Cyrus wore on the show. Each guest was also given a goodie bag filled with Maybelline products so fans could recreate Miley and Hannah looks at home.

The LA pop-up may have only been open the weekend of March 21-22, but the New York pop-up is happening March 28-29. Below, you’ll find all the info you need about the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special immersive pop-up, so you can be prepared for your own rockstar moment.

Where Is The Hannah Montana Pop-Up Located?

The New York experience will be taking place at The Atrium at Ideal Glass Studio, which is located at 9 W 8th Street near Washington Square Park. On your way, stop at the Starbucks on the corner of Waverly Place and Mercer Street for the secret menu Hannah Montana drink to enjoy while you wait in line.

When Does The Hannah Montana Immersive Experience Open?

Rachel Chapman

The hours of the pop-up vary each day it’s open from March 28 through March 29. Here are the exact times:

Saturday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

If the experience is as popular as it was in LA, you’ll want to get there early. I was lucky enough to walk through during the media hour, but I had a friend who was in the regular line and said he waited close to five hours to finally get in.

On Sunday, the wait times were less, with some TikTokers saying it only took them 45 minutes to get in. By then, though, they were only giving out a few products versus the full goodie bag of Maybelline makeup that was handed out on Saturday.

What Can You Expect At The Hannah Montana Anniversary Pop-Up?

The Maybelline x Hannah Montana pop-up is centered around Hannah’s iconic closet with a rotating wardrobe, but before you step inside, you’re handed a bag of products to take home, inspired by Miley Stewart and her pop star alter ego. There are vanities set up outside the closet with Hannah’s wigs and makeup looks on display for either Miley or Hannah.

To achieve Miley’s “everyday glow,” you’ll want Maybelline’s Great Lash Mascara and Baby Lips Lip Balm. For more pop star glam, Maybelline suggests its Sky High Mascara and Serum Lipstick. All four products came in my bag, along with two additional Baby Lips Lip Balms, the Cloudtopia Cheek & Lip Mousse Blush, and the Tattoo Studio Dip-Ink Liquid Eyeliner.

Once you’ve gotten your Maybelline freebies, you’re invited to enter Hannah’s closet with her rotating wardrobe. A photographer will take a Polaroid of you, which you can pin on the wall or download a digital copy of to post online.

Spot The Easter Eggs & Hidden Gems

While you’re in the closet, be sure to look at all the props and costumes. There were two looks from the actual show on display, courtesy of the Walt Disney Archives. I also noticed a guitar case, quotes, and golden Converse sneakers that were very Hannah-coded.

When I was done in the closet, I exited out the side and was handed a poster for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special before leaving. For anyone who didn’t want to wait in line for the full experience, there was also a stage photo op in the back with a microphone stand. This line was much shorter, because it was kind of hidden. I almost missed it, so if there’s something like that in New York, be on the lookout.

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Tips For Visiting The Hannah Montana Experience

If your goal is to cop some Maybelline makeup, you’ll want to make sure you arrive on the earlier side. I received a full bag of swag on Saturday, but according to one TikToker, she only got two products on Sunday afternoon. Going earlier does mean you may have to wait longer, though.

It was really hot in Los Angeles at The Grove, so waiting long hours was brutal. Luckily, the weather looks cool in NYC on March 28 and 29. Just be sure to wear some layers. I would also suggest bringing a portable charger, and possibly something to keep you entertained while you wait. If you have Disney+ or Hulu on your phone, you could watch the Hannah Montana special in line.

Rachel Chapman

My last tip is to dress up. This is your chance to channel your inner Hannah Montana, so break out the skinny scarf that’s been in your closet since 2008. You especially want to look the part for your Polaroid pic while standing next to Hannah’s closet. After all, Hannah said, “Life’s what you make it, so let’s make it rock.”