Hannah Montana first aired on the Disney Channel in March 2006, which means fans are set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Miley Stewart and her pop star alter ego this year. Miley Cyrus, who played the singer with the best of both worlds, has said she is “working hard” on anniversary plans for Hannah Montana with a Disney+ special hosted by Alex Cooper streaming on March 24.

As you anxiously await the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, you can always revisit the OG sitcom, which aired for four seasons on Disney Channel. All the episodes, along with Hannah Montana: The Movie, are available for streaming on Disney+ right now. And while you look back on Miley’s double life, you might find yourself wondering what it’d be like to live life as both a pop star and high school student.

Not only does Miley have to keep up with her homework assignments, but she also has to deal with studio visits, concerts, and press along the way. A day in the life of Hannah Montana is busy and expensive. (You might say... it’s a climb.) Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of everything you would need to spend money on if you wanted to live like Hannah Montana for 24 hours.

The Long-Term Expenses: Living In Malibu Isn’t Cheap

As a teenager, Miley doesn’t need to worry about too many long-term expenses. She doesn’t drive a car, and attends the public Seaview Junior-Senior Middle School without any tuition fees. While other TV characters like Jeremiah Fisher from The Summer I Turned Pretty need to worry about college and car insurance, Miley doesn’t (yet).

The only thing that could possibly be considered an investment is the mortgage on her Malibu, California, house. A two-story home steps away from the beach is not cheap. In fact, the house used as the exterior filming location at 30760 Broad Beach Road in Malibu is currently estimated to be around $20 million on Zillow, and was listed for $60,000 a month to rent. Even though Miley wouldn’t be paying that amount, her dad-slash-manager, Robby Ray Stewart, would — which comes out to be around $2,000 a day.

Total: $2,000*

Hannah’s Early-Morning Fittings Before School

5:30 a.m.: Miley would have to get up extra early to fulfill any Hannah duties before school. In a 2023 TikTok, Cyrus went back into her old diary and found a day in her life that started at 5:30 a.m. and was filled with press interviews and photo shoots. Presumably, Miley the character would also wake up around the same time to start her getting-ready routine.

Cyrus recently said that she likes to keep her skin care fairly simple so she’s able to be more consistent with it. Most days, she makes sure to at least cleanse, tone, and moisturize. Cyrus’ makeup artist, James Kaliardos, shared on Instagram in 2024 that he likes to use Cetaphil’s Foaming Cream Cleanser ($9) for her sensitive skin, along with the brand’s Daily Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer ($20). She also has an esthetician, Biba de Sousa, who has her own Hydrating Toner ($38) that Miley would likely use in her three-step routine.

6 a.m.: In the pilot episode of Hannah Montana, Miley (dressed as Hannah) does a fitting with her stylist before school. To look like her pop star alter ego, Miley would need to quickly put on her signature blonde wig — which comes with a price. A realistic-looking piece like the one Hannah has and celebs like Rihanna have worn can cost around $1,100. Hannah’s stylist would also cost around $250 an hour, according to Reddit.

7 a.m.: Post-styling sesh, Miley would need to finish getting ready for school by reviving her natural hair under the wig. For Cyrus’ most recent Grammys look, her stylist, Bobby Eliot, shared on Instagram that he used Kérastase’s Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops Anti-Frizz Hair Oil ($39) to give her locks an iconic shine.

After touching up her curls, Miley would then put on her ‘fit for the day. In one early episode of the series, she wears a knitted top from Free People ($250) over a purple camisole ($58) and a pair of jeans ($248). As just Miley, she doesn’t need a lot of makeup. However, she might put on a little mascara ($14) and neutral lip color ($14) like Cyrus’ fave Maybelline products.

Before heading out the door, Miley’s final steps would be to grab her backpack ($80), put on some UGG slippers ($115), and spritz herself with her own perfume ($22).

8 a.m.-3 p.m.: While in class at Seaview Junior-Senior Middle School, Miley wouldn’t be spending a ton of money. She might dish out around $5 in the cafeteria for lunch, but other than that, her wallet is staying put.

Total: $2,262

Miley’s Afternoon At Rico's Surf Shop

3:30 p.m.: Most days after school, Miley and her two besties, Lilly Truscott and Oliver Oken, would go down to Rico's Surf Shop on the beach to hang out. While there, they might get to some of their homework done while grabbing a snack. A similar spot on the beach in Malibu, where Hannah Montana is set, is Paradise Cove Beach Cafe. A milkshake on the menu there is around $10.

5 p.m.: If Miley doesn’t need to do a press interview or stop by the studio to record a track with the Jonas Brothers or David Archuleta, she’d likely head back home to start getting ready for her concert. There is a lot more glam that goes into becoming Hannah than staying Miley, so she’d want to prep her face with Maybelline’s Grippy Serum Hydrating Grip Primer Makeup ($13).

Then, according to Cyrus’ IRL makeup artist, James Kaliardos, she’d start off her look with Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circle Treatment Concealer ($13) and Super Stay Up to 30HR Wear Lumi-Matte Longwear Foundation ($16). Afterward, Miley would use the brand’s Lifter Stix Multi-Use Face Stick ($13), Sunkisser Multi-Use Liquid Blush ($12), Color Tattoo Longwear Multi-Use Eyeshadow Stix ($10), and Tattoo Studio Sharpenable Gel Pencil Eyeliner ($12). For the concert, Miley would need to put on another Hannah wig, which would be an additional $1,100.

Total: $1,199

A Hannah Montana Concert To Cap Off The Night

6:30 p.m.: Putting on a show isn’t easy and happens because of a full team of crew members and musicians. Hannah Montana’s team would be responsible for paying everyone to work one of her shows. According to The Guardian, one manager for a popular artists shared in 2017 that a tour costs around $750,000 a day. Since Hannah is supposed to be the biggest pop star in the world, it’s possible she’d spend roughly this much on one of her shows, even if it’s in California.

There are also Hannah’s costumes to consider. In one episode, Hannah wears a designer Betsey Johnson dress. A dress from Betsey Johnson today is around $149. Hannah would complete the look with a shirt underneath ($79), a belt ($40), fingerless driving gloves ($296), and a pair of Dr. Martens boots ($220).

Before the show, though, Hannah would have a luxe robe ($248) to wear in her dressing room.

10 p.m.: Post-concert, Hannah would get a car service home for her and her family. The ride from the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles to Malibu is around $202.

To wind down from her hectic day, she can jump into her nighttime routine as she becomes Miley Stewart once again. She would follow the same skin care routine as before, and get comfy in a matching Juicy Couture velour hoodie ($119) and track pants ($99) before going to bed.

Total: $751,452

TL;DR: The Best Of Both Worlds Comes With A Price

It’s not easy being the biggest pop star in the world, and it’s definitely not cheap. Keeping up appearances with high-quality wigs, stylists, and designer clothes is just the beginning of what it takes to be Hannah Montana. One of the biggest expenses are her concerts, which happen often on the show and take a lot of people to put together.

Other TV characters like Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl and Summer Roberts from The O.C. have just their high school days to think about. And while living like them can be expensive, Miley Stewart is not only spending money like a teenage girl, she’s also got Hannah Montana’s bills to pay. Ultimately, she may be living the best of both worlds, but she’s also dealing with the cost of them as well.

Total: $756,913 *-$2,000 for rent, since technically her dadager would probably pay that off.