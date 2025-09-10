Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) has had a rough Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty. After he found out didn’t have the credits to graduate, Belly discovered Jere cheated on her in Cabo (twice); and then the two broke up, got engaged, couldn’t find a decent apartment, and ultimately called off the wedding when it was revealed there were still feelings between his brother and fiancée.

As down on his luck Jere may be, it doesn’t help that he continues to make poor choices, especially with his finances. Of course, Jeremiah never really had to deal with money issues growing up. Not only did his family have a house in Boston, but they also spent their summers at a massive home in Cousins Beach.

According to Reddit, it’s estimated that between his mother’s family money and father’s salary as a founding partner at Breaker Capital (anywhere between $400,000 to $2 million a year), the Fishers’ net worth is around $20 million to $50 million. While Susannah’s medical bills probably put a dent in that sum, both Conrad and Jeremiah have trust funds, and the family can afford to keep its country club membership (~$22,000 a year).

When Belly and Jeremiah went looking for an apartment near Finch College in Episode 6, she mentioned that Adam was still paying off his credit card bills. However, Jere applied for a second card, which his father didn’t handle, to get free Boston Bruins hockey tickets. It resulted in the younger Fisher missing payments and ultimately tanking his credit score.

Prime Video

This is just one of many examples of Jeremiah’s privilege and mishandling of money in The Summer I Turned Pretty, and you might be wondering exactly how much he spends in one day. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of what it really costs to be Jeremiah Fisher and how much debt he’d actually be in if his dad wasn’t footing the bill most of the time.

The Long-Term Expenses: Jeremiah Is A Super Senior

Prime Video

In Episode 1 of Season 3, it’s revealed that Jeremiah must complete one more semester of college, because he failed to read an email about his missing course credits. When Adam finds out that his son is going to be a super senior, he lets Jeremiah know that he had to wire an additional $20,000 in tuition and that he expected his son to pay him back.

While Jeremiah isn’t on the hook for the money right now, that $20,000 for half a year of college courses is about $168 a day and a long-term expense you should factor into Jeremiah’s daily budget. He’s also in a fraternity at Finch, which would cost around $1,000 in annual dues, or $4 a day for two college semesters. Let’s not forget Jeremiah has his Jeep Wrangler that he brought with him to college and uses to drive back and forth between Boston and the summer house in Cousins. The average cost for car insurance in Boston is about $2,000 a year, which is $5 a day.

Prime Video

Another long-term expense that will fall onto Jeremiah one day is the beach house. Adam technically bought the summer home at the end of Season 2 from Susannah’s half-sister, Julia, but he purchased it for the boys. The actual filming location from the series is in Wilmington, North Carolina, and the house is priced around $2.4 million. The annual property taxes are roughly $13,000 or $36 a day, which Conrad and Jeremiah would split between them. Home insurance would also cost around $9,672 a year or close to $26, split two ways.

Total: $208

Jeremiah’s Morning Drive To The Beach House

Prime Video

9 a.m.: On a summer day where Jeremiah was headed to the beach house in Cousins, he would sleep in a bit at Adam’s place in Boston before getting ready. Casalegno told IMDB that he doesn’t do too much in the morning to get Jeremiah’s iconic curly hair. What his morning routine looks like is a quick jump in the shower to get his hair wet, and then he applies some product before using a hair diffuser. According to Paul Mitchell, to achieve Jere’s beachy waves, you need Awapuhi Shampoo ($15), Awapuhi Conditioner ($16), Super Skinny Relaxing Balm ($25), and a Neuro Dry+ Folding High-Velocity Hair Dryer ($250).

9:30 a.m.: The only product Casalegno says he wears as Jeremiah is SPF. The actor’s IRL wife, Cheyanne King Casalegno, shared on TikTok that her go-to SPF is Innbeauty’s Mineral Sun Glow Broad Spectrum Sunscreen ($35). It seems likely that Jeremiah would wear something similar, which gives him his fresh-from-the-beach tan.

In a few different TikTok videos, the 26-year-old also shares that his routine includes brushing his teeth with an electric toothbrush ($95; $3 for toothpaste), applying deodorant ($8), and spraying himself with Valentino’s Uomo Intense Eau de Parfum ($84).

9:45 a.m.: The next step for Jere would be picking out his OOTD. In Season 3, Episode 4, Jeremiah sported a rugby polo shirt ($118) from J.Crew and matching shorts ($80) before his drive back to Boston, so he’d likely wear something similar. And for his bachelor party, Jeremiah wore Adidas’ Handball Spezial sneakers ($106), which would go well with this ’fit as well.

10 a.m.: In Season 1, you see that coffee is a part of Jeremiah’s morning routine, which he’s lucky to get for free from his dad’s at-home espresso machine.

Prime Video

10:30 a.m.: After filling up his Jeep’s tank with gas (~$55), he would hit the road for the roughly 90-minute drive from Boston to Cousins Beach — which is supposed to be somewhere near Cape Cod.

11:30 a.m.: If Belly was in the car with Jeremiah, they would recreate their road trip moment from Season 2 and stop at Rosie’s Pie Shop. A similar stand in Massachusetts has blueberry pies (Belly’s choice) for $23 each.

Total: $913

Jeremiah’s Afternoon At The Shore With Belly

Prime Video

Noon: The first thing Jere and Belly would want to do once they got to Susannah’s summer house is run down to the beach. In Season 2, Jeremiah wears swim trunks ($90) from J. Crew and carries a striped towel ($30). A flashback scene in Season 3 showed that Jeremiah and the crew also had beach chairs ($140), a cooler ($200), beer ($20), a volleyball ($22), a football ($10), and watermelon slices ($2) at the beach.

1:30 p.m.: After some time in the sun, Jeremiah and Belly would head back to the beach house to change before lunch. On a day in Cousins from Season 2, he wore a cotton short sleeved shirt ($74) from Selected and shorts ($61), so he’d likely put something similar on.

Prime Video

2 p.m.: At the lunch in Season 3 with the Conklins and Fishers, the two families go to Oceanic following Susannah’s memorial garden ceremony. This is where Belly announces her and Jeremiah’s engagement, and it’s also where he ordered the $75 surf n’ turf. Unlike Belly and Conrad, who tried to keep it budget-friendly for Laurel’s sake, Jeremiah had no problem getting the second most expensive thing on the menu.

3:30-4:30 p.m.: Afterward, Jeremiah would want some ice cream — which he was so insistent on getting after the wedding rehearsal dinner in Episode 8. A similar ice cream spot in Cape Cod, which Cousins is based on, has a regular cone for $6. He would also spend the rest of the afternoon hanging out with Belly in town, and possibly stopping by a gas station to pick up his favorite snack, Swedish Fish ($1).

Total: $731

Jeremiah’s Dream Night With A Mirror Glaze Cake

Prime Video

5 p.m.: Back at the beach house, Jeremiah and Belly might go for a dip in the pool like they often do, while hanging out on some pool floats ($39). That means he’d change into a different pair of swim trunks ($80).

6 p.m.: Afterward, Jeremiah and Belly would get ready for dinner and a night out with their friends. At his bachelor party in Season 3, he wore this Hypnotise Cuba Net Shirt ($190) from OAS along with some khaki pants ($98). If Susannah was around, she would prepare a full meal for the two families to enjoy, but with Conrad in the kitchen, Jeremiah and crew would likely be served chicken, corn on the cob, and of course, a cookie. At least it’s more filling than the Shin Ramyun Jeremiah was willing to give Belly each night, and it’s free so he doesn’t have to take out his wallet for this one.

7 p.m.: The cookie wouldn’t be enough for Jeremiah, though. If this was his dream day in Cousins, he would want his one wish, a $750 two-tier dark chocolate mirror glazed cake with a raspberry coulis, to enjoy for dessert.

Prime Video

8 p.m.-11 p.m.: Instead of settling in for a movie night at the house, Jeremiah would insist on going out for drinks with his friends, including his frat bro Redbird. A Cousins bar crawl would involve at least four stops and a beer at each place (~$28).

11:30 p.m.: Once the crew made it back home, Jeremiah would get into his nighttime routine. After brushing his teeth, he’d slip into something comfy like a white tee ($9) and pajama pants ($68) before going to bed.

Total: $1,262

TL;DR: Jeremiah Needs To Sort Out His Priorities

Prime Video

For someone who can’t be bothered to read an email and ends up having to spend an additional $20,000 for his college tuition, money has never really been an issue for Jeremiah. While he’s not spending tons on designer clothes and skin care like Summer Roberts from The O.C. or Emily from Emily in Paris, Jeremiah really should start getting serious about his finances now that he’s in his 20s.

Unfortunately, he’s a nepo baby who easily lands a job at his dad’s financial firm. With the silver spoon in his mouth, it’s likely Jere will never learn how to create a budget for himself, but he should educate himself on credit scores. After all, he doesn’t want his only apartment options to be ones that smell like cat pee.

Total: $3,114