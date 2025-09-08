This post contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3. As the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty comes to a close, there are plenty of fan theories guessing how the finale will pan out. The book series wrapped up in 2011, with Belly and Conrad getting their happily-ever-after. But that does not guarantee that the show will follow suit. Jenny Han has said that she went into the television series with an “open mind,” and she’s repeatedly teased changes ahead for show’s ending.

The question of who Belly will end up with has stirred up some animosity between Team Jeremiah and Team Conrad fans, as they search for Easter eggs and debate how the love triangle should *really* end. While Bonrad shippers insist that the show will follow the book’s format, Jellyfish fans think of the TV series as an opportunity for Han to switch it up. Both arguments are valid, but for those who have been paying attention, it’s always been clear which couple will come out on top.

Here are all of the clues that Belly and Conrad are — and always will be — endgame.

Belly & Conrad Ended Up Together in the Books

Prime Video

By the end of book three, We’ll Always Have Summer, Belly and Conrad found their way back to each other. It’s true that Han has hinted that she planned to make changes to the show, previously telling Elite Daily, “I am somebody who is always changing things up. People will be like, ‘Why are you changing that? That was working well!’ But to me, it could always be better. That's how I approach everything, so naturally I was going into this story feeling like I wanted to make it even better and try new things.”

However, Han has yet to stray too far from her books. Seasons 1 and 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty essentially followed the formats of their source material. There were slight changes and new character additions, but the fundamentals of the love triangle stayed consistent. So far, Season 3 has stayed true to the books, too. Jeremiah’s hookup with Lacie Barone, the wedding planning (and ensuing chaos), and Conrad’s love confession on the beach all show up in the novel. Yes, there are some changes — for example, in the books, Belly went abroad to Spain instead of France — but the main pillars are all there.

Plus, when it comes to adaptations, Han has a history of sticking to the plot of her books. In the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before movies, where she was also an EP, she made sure that Peter and Laura Jean were endgame throughout the films, just like the book characters they were based on.

The Sabrina-Inspired Poster Was Telling

Prime Video

After seeing the promotional poster for Season 3, fans became convinced that it was a hint at the series’ ending. The photo mimics the poster for the 1954 movie Sabrina, starring Audrey Hepburn, Humphrey Bogart, and William Holden. Like The Summer I Turned Pretty, in that film, the female lead (played by Hepburn) is caught in a love triangle between two brothers. She ended up with the brother to her right. In TSITP’s poster, Conrad took up that same spot.

Conrad Was Belly’s First Love

Prime Video

In Han’s YA romances, first love reigns supreme. It holds true for Peter and Laura Jean in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Although she had a connection with John Ambrose in book (and movie) two, she eventually realized that her feelings for Peter were not going away. Sound familiar?

While Belly explored her relationship with Jeremiah in It’s Not Summer Without You and We’ll Alway Have Summer, she came to the same realization about her love for Conrad: it was not going anywhere. Historically, in Han’s stories, finding your way back to your first love is the ultimate romantic ending. It’s hard to believe she’d deviate from that trope for the TV show.

Jeremiah’s Bad Money Habits

Prime Video

The cracks in Jeremiah and Belly’s relationship were evident from Episode 1 of Season 3 when Belly found out about Jeremiah’s dalliance with Lacie Barone. But even after the couple seemingly moved on from his indiscretion, the honeymoon phase was nowhere to be found.

Fans have heavily criticized Jeremiah’s insistence on a $750 wedding cake, but even before that, there was a critical moment that shaped Belly’s perception of her then-fiancé. Following the garden devotion for Susannah, the Fisher and Conklin families went out to lunch together. Laurel, Belly’s mom, offered to foot the bill (despite having a considerably lower income than Adam, Jeremiah and Conrad’s father). Both Adam and Jeremiah then proceeded to order one of the most expensive options on the menu, while Belly and Conrad went for cheaper choices.

This uncomfortable mirrored a moment in the book, when Jeremiah ordered the most expensive steak on the menu while being treated by Belly’s dad. At the time, Belly experienced doubts about his financial irresponsibility.

The Red Flowers Kept Growing

Prime Video

The Season 3 trailer set up audiences to associate Conrad with Taylor Swift’s song “Red.” (In the video, the music flipped to that titular track when Conrad showed up onscreen.) As the season has progressed, fans have noticed the color red popping up more and more.

The most obvious example is the hydrangea bush in front of the Cousins beach house became slowly overtaken by red flowers. Audiences think the color is a nod to Belly’s feelings for Conrad growing. As the song goes, “Loving him was red.”

Belly’s Heartbeat Restarted

Prime Video

After Belly discovered that Jeremiah had slept with Lacie, Swift’s song “You’re Losing Me” began playing. The lyrics go, “I can't find a pulse / My heart won't start anymore / For you,” as the sound of a heartbeat plays in the background.

Swift’s music was not used in the next five episodes. But in Episode 6, that same heartbeat sound recurred when Belly and Conrad shared a romantic moment. Right on cue, Swift’s music re-entered the picture with “False God” playing. Fans think this is proof that Conrad brought Belly’s heart back to life — total endgame material.

Jeremiah’s Paris Visit Was Likely A Red Herring

Prime Video

In leaked videos of the cast on set, Belly and Jeremiah were seen together in Paris. For Team Jeremiah, this seemed like proof that their love story was not over with the called-off wedding. After all, in the books, Belly did not reunite with her ex abroad.

However, following Episode 9, these fans were feeling less optimistic. Throughout the episode, Belly wore a white crop top and high-waisted jeans. It was the same exact outfit she wore in the pictures with Jeremiah in Paris. Since there was no reunion scene in this episode, it seems unlikely that one will happen. The odds of Belly rewearing the ‘fit for a Paris scene with Jeremiah over the next two episodes are slim.

Jeremiah Read Susannah’s Letter for Conrad

Prime Video

In Susannah’s letter for Conrad, which was mistakenly delivered to Jeremiah, she referenced Conrad and Belly’s relationship and outlined exactly how her eldest son should treat his future partner (whoever that may be). An excerpt reads:

I only ever got to see you in love once, and for that I will always, always be grateful. Not just that I got to see you in love but I got to see you be loved. Oh, the way she looked at you—it was like you were the only boy in the world. As a mother, there is no greater gift to see her child be so dearly loved by another person.

Susannah also imparted some words of wisdom — like cooking for your partner, listening to her needs, paying attention to if she wears silver or gold jewelry, and giving her chocolate. Throughout the show, Conrad has repeatedly done all of the above for Belly, seemingly proving that they’re a good match. (Please note: Conrad also bought Belly silver jewelry, which was her go-to in Season 1. Jeremiah consistently gave her gold jewelry instead.)

Belly Kept the Infinity Necklace

Prime Video

Speaking of silver jewelry, Conrad bought an infinity necklace for Belly, which they exchanged back-and-forth as their relationship progressed and then ended. At the end of Season 2, Conrad returned the necklace to Belly despite the fact that they were broken up.

Four years later, in Season 3, audiences found out that Belly kept the romantic gift from Conrad — it was tucked away on Junior Mint (the stuffed bear Conrad also gifted her), which was left in the closet of her bedroom at the beach house. Even before she admitted to still having feelings for Conrad, Belly holding onto the necklace was proof that she had not fully let her ex go.

Plus, in the novels, the necklace symbolizes their feelings for each other: infinite. The book series actually ends with Belly reflecting on their forever type of love: “We are infinite. Me and Conrad. The first boy I ever slow danced with, ever cried over. Ever loved.”

Belly Received Conrad’s Letter

Prime Video

In the final trailer for Season 3, Belly’s new life in Paris is the focus, but the video ends on one critical moment: Belly receiving a letter from Conrad. In the last book, the letters were Conrad’s way of reconnecting with Belly. Though she did not answer his first attempts, she eventually wrote back, and their old school communication is what brought them back together.

Including that detail in the teaser is a clear nod to the book ending, and it seems unlikely they would include that detail unless the same plot line was happening in the show.