Spoiler warning: This post contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 and the book, We’ll Always Have Summer. Belly and Jeremiah’s relationship has been rocky throughout The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3. From the cheating revelation to their shocking engagement, their whirlwind romance has been... a lot. But Episode 5 seemed to hint at an end to the chaos. Fans think the episode title, “Last Dance,” is a spoiler for who ends up with Belly.

The episode focused on Conrad and Belly’s connection as they navigated staying at the beach house together while Jeremiah spent the week in town, working for his dad. When Jeremiah got stuck at the office, Conrad stepped in to help Belly with wedding planning — even though he was still dealing with his lingering feelings for her. (A lot of the episode is from Conrad’s point of view, giving the audience direct access to his internal struggle between supporting Jeremiah and missing his relationship with Belly.)

Episode 5 exposed some cracks in Belly and Jeremiah’s relationship, too. Jeremiah was upset about the wedding budget (especially when that meant he might not get his ideal $750 cake), while Belly was frustrated that she was planning the celebration by herself.

Prime Video

By the end of the episode, though, they seemed to be back on track. Jeremiah convinced Belly to accept his father’s financial help for the wedding — even if that meant that she wouldn’t be able to get married at the beach house. Belly smoothed over any remaining tension by acquiescing Jeremiah’s song choice for their first dance, “You Can Never Tell” by Chuck Berry. The episode closed on the duo dancing together, which is where this fan theory comes in.

Fans on TikTok and X (formerly called Twitter) are convinced that the episode title, “Last Dance,” is a reference to that final scene, implying that it was Belly and Jeremiah’s last dance together as a couple. “the concept of the episode being called last dance… with belly and jeremiah literally dancing at the end…,” one fan wrote on X. “So is it called “Last Dance” because that’s BellyJere’s literal last dance?!?” another posted.

The fact that Jenny Han (the author of the novels) directed this episode only adds fuel to the theory. In the books, Belly and Jeremiah never make it down the altar. They break up before the wedding, and years later, Belly and Conrad end up together.

Team Jeremiah fans are hoping the show will deviate from the book ending, but if this theory holds true, Bonrad might prove to be end game after all.