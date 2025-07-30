Spoiler warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3. So far, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 has not been the easiest watch for Bonrad shippers. But Episode 4 showed a parallel between Jeremiah and Conrad that may double as a hint for Belly’s future. TL;DR, Team Conrad should not give up hope just yet.

In Episode 1, Belly finds out that Jeremiah had sex (twice) with Lacie Barone while on spring break in Cabo. Belly considers it cheating, but Jeremiah says he thought they were broken up. The spring break trip happened right after a big fight between the two of them — Belly was upset he did not tell her about the last-minute flight to Mexico, and Jeremiah was frustrated by her reaction. “You think everything I do is ridiculous and I’m sick of it, so let’s just end it,” he told her before leaving for the trip. For the week of spring break, they didn’t speak at all.

It’s a stark contrast from what happens between Belly and Conrad in Episode 4. After Jeremiah and Belly tell their families about their engagement, Conrad tells Jeremiah that their plans are “kind of ridiculous” considering Belly and Jeremiah are still in college. (Please note: the repeated use of the word “ridiculous.”) Later, Conrad overhears Belly and Jeremiah mocking his reaction.

Prime Video

The next day, Conrad’s set to fly back to California, but he hears Belly crying in her bedroom. Instead of heading to the airport, Conrad cancels his flight, makes Belly muffins, and agrees to be Jeremiah’s best man — all to make her feel better.

On TikTok and X, formerly called Twitter, fans were quick to pick up on the differences in the brothers’ reactions to Belly being upset. “JEREMIAH HOPPING ON A FLIGHT STRAIGHT TO CABO LEAVING BELLY UPSET VS CONRAD CANCELLING A FLIGHT AND STAYING HOME BECAUSE HE HEARD BELLY CRY …YEAH I KNOW WHO THE REAL MAN IS,” one wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.

Prime Video

“Can’t get over conrad cancelling his flight just because he saw her cry,” another tweeted. A fan replied, “While Jeremiah hopped on plane to Cabo with no remorse.”

Fans also brought it back to another pivotal Season 4 moment: Belly deciding to give up her Paris trip to stay with Jeremiah, and Jeremiah being happy about her decision — even though it meant giving up her dream.

“When Conrad hears Belly crying so he cancels his flight, bakes for her, agrees to be the best man at their wedding even though Belly is the only girl he’s ever loved, and his first thought when he hugs belly is ‘What have I done?’” one fan wrote on TikTok. “Meanwhile Jeremiah was happy she gave up Paris for him??!?”