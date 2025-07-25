Here's How Much Jeremiah Spent On That Engagement Ring In TSITP

On the third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, the announcement of Belly and Jeremiah’s engagement caused an explosion of drama. But for fans watching the show, the climactic moment instantly became a viral joke all because of a pivotal piece of jewelry. The now-infamous engagement ring is actually available to purchase in real life, and its price probably won’t surprise everyone who has been clowning it.

In Episode 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty’s final season, Jeremiah proposes to Belly with a very understated ring. Later, at a luncheon commemorating Jeremiah’s late mother Susannah, Belly defiantly flashes the bling to her and Jere’s families, creating a massive blow-up from their disapproving parents.

While the tiny ring made a big impact at that event, its relatively small diamond and thin band were decidedly underwhelming for viewers. The unimposing piece of jewelry has already become the brunt of several jokes among the fandom, so it probably shouldn’t come as a shock that the real-life ring is very cheap, as far as engagement rings go.

The actual ring is being sold by New York-based jeweler Catbird as part of a The Summer I Turned Pretty collection. The Diamond Fizz Ring that Belly wears after accepting Jeremiah’s proposal retails on the brand’s website for a very affordable $298.

Though Jeremiah’s less-than-extravagant engagement ring selection has fans questioning where this relationship will go, there actually might be some hope for the Belly/Jere shippers. Author Jenny Han has teased the final season’s ending will change things up from how her books ended, and Gavin Casalegno has also hinted that Jeremiah will get a happier conclusion in the show than he did on the page.

On top of that, fans have begun to notice that important sections of book dialogue that emphasize Belly and Conrad’s lingering love for one another have not been included in this final season. Perhaps the Jelly truthers will have cause for an unexpected celebration when The Summer I Turned Pretty finale comes around.