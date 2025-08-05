The fate of Belly’s love life may have already been revealed in The Summer I Turned Pretty’s final season — you just might have blinked and missed it. After creator Jenny Han revealed that fans have missed a “big” Easter egg in Season 3, a compelling theory has popped up pointing out a very small, but very glaring detail in Belly’s closet. While the set decoration only briefly appears, it seems to be a pretty major revelation about who Belly will end up with.

The moment in question comes towards the end of Episode 4, as Belly settles into the Cousins Beach house after a fight with her mother caused her to leave home. Earlier in the episode, Belly purchased the wedding dress for her divisive nuptials with Jeremiah. And as Belly hangs the gown in her closet, something very interesting stands out in the background.

Yes, there’s a literal red flag boldly contrasting from the all-blue wallpaper, which is only visible as Belly puts her wedding dress in its new home. Superfans on TikTok have already posted edits zooming in on the telling accessory, which seems to be a pretty clear indication that Belly’s engagement to Jeremiah is a red flag.

Prime Video

The discovery comes shortly after Han’s response to a question about Easter eggs stirred up the fandom. “There’s one, but I can’t say what it is. You’ve already missed it,” Han said after Episode 4 had aired. When Lola Tung responded incredulously, asking if she really hasn’t seen anyone post about the detail she had in mind, Han confirmed: “Nothing.”

Han’s response doesn’t seem to refer to all the chatter around more prominent Easter eggs, like the painting that keeps showing up in the beach house or the clues hidden in Conrad’s crossword puzzle, since both have been widely discussed online.

Plus, the red flag detail works on another important level. The tiny pennant loudly clashes with Belly’s entirely blue room in Cousins, playing into the very prominent color theory that’s massively blown up this season — with fans associating blue with Jeremiah and red with Conrad.

Prime Video

So, reading into this detail even more, the red flag could be more than just a literal warning sign. It may also serve as an indication that there’s still a piece of Belly’s love for Conrad she’s hiding away in her closet — a tiny reminder that causes her to reminisce on first moving into the Cousins house shortly after she hangs up her wedding dress.